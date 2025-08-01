BML 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.65%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
DCL 12.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 171.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.25%)
FCCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.05%)
FFL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
HUBC 153.55 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (4.66%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.18%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
LOTCHEM 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.5%)
MLCF 82.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.91%)
NBP 127.79 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.23%)
PAEL 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.18%)
PIAHCLA 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 181.15 Increased By ▲ 11.34 (6.68%)
PREMA 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.37%)
PRL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.32%)
PTC 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.69%)
SNGP 123.50 Increased By ▲ 5.54 (4.7%)
SSGC 45.64 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.19%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
TPLP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TREET 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.02%)
TRG 55.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
BR100 14,425 Increased By 255.3 (1.8%)
BR30 40,858 Increased By 1300.4 (3.29%)
KSE100 141,035 Increased By 1644.6 (1.18%)
KSE30 43,335 Increased By 715.9 (1.68%)
Aug 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s GlaxoSmithKline Pharma posts first revenue drop in over two years

Reuters Published 01 Aug, 2025 05:43pm

Indian drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Pharma reported its first quarterly revenue decline in more than two years on Friday, leading to its shares declining the most in nearly four months.

The Indian unit of British drugmaker GSK Plc reported a 2% decline in its revenue from operations to 8.05 billion rupees ($92 million)for the first quarter ended June 30.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharma said its performance during the quarter was “below anticipated levels,” as it was hurt by “external factors such as seasonal disruptions”.

The stock slumped 5.5% after results and was on track for its worst day since early April.

This is the company’s first revenue drop since March 2023, when it grappled with lower prices of its key drugs due to the government’s pricing cap.

Separately, in May, it had a temporary production disruption due to a fire at one of its contract manufacturing facilities, but did not disclose whether there was a financial impact from it.

Its quarterly profit climbed 12.5% on-year to 2.05 billion rupees as the company kept a tight lid on its expenses. Total expenses for the quarter dropped 5.2%.

India Pharmaceuticals GlaxoSmithKline

Comments

200 characters

India’s GlaxoSmithKline Pharma posts first revenue drop in over two years

Imran’s sons awaiting interior ministry’s approval for visas: Aleema

Inflation in Pakistan clocks in at 4.1% in July 2025

US cuts Pakistan tariff to 19% from 29% after trade deal

Five policemen martyred in attack by Katcha area dacoits

Banking sector agrees to help consumers adopt electric vehicles

SHC suspends ombudsman’s order to remove KE CEO Moonis Alvi

Trump hits dozens of countries’ goods with steep tariffs

Rupee gains further ground against US dollar

China acknowledges Pakistan’s anti-terror role, reaffirms strategic partnership

Pakistani magnate partners with China’s Chery to localize EV production: Bloomberg

Read more stories