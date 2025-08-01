BML 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.65%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
DCL 12.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 171.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.25%)
FCCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.05%)
FFL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
HUBC 153.55 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (4.66%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.18%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
LOTCHEM 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.5%)
MLCF 82.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.91%)
NBP 127.79 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.23%)
PAEL 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.18%)
PIAHCLA 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 181.15 Increased By ▲ 11.34 (6.68%)
PREMA 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.37%)
PRL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.32%)
PTC 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.69%)
SNGP 123.50 Increased By ▲ 5.54 (4.7%)
SSGC 45.64 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.19%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
TPLP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TREET 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.02%)
TRG 55.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
BR100 14,425 Increased By 255.3 (1.8%)
BR30 40,858 Increased By 1300.4 (3.29%)
KSE100 141,035 Increased By 1644.6 (1.18%)
KSE30 43,335 Increased By 715.9 (1.68%)
Business & Finance

Indian factory growth hits 16-month high, business outlook darkens, PMI shows

Reuters Published 01 Aug, 2025 05:24pm

BENGALURU: Indian manufacturing growth expanded at its fastest pace in 16 months in July, driven by robust demand, but business confidence fell to a three-year low amid competitive pressures and inflation concerns, a survey showed on Friday.

The HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index, compiled by S&P Global, rose to 59.1 in July from 58.4 in June, slightly below a preliminary reading of 59.2. The index remained well above the 50-mark separating growth from contraction.

New orders increased at the fastest pace in nearly five years, buoyed by favourable market conditions and marketing efforts. That propelled output growth to a 15-month high.

International demand continued to support overall sales although growth in export orders moderated from June’s more than 17-year high.

Despite the strong performance, manufacturers’ optimism fell to its lowest level since July 2022. Companies cited mounting competition and inflation concerns as key challenges.

India’s industrial output growth slows to nine-month low in May

The contrast between present conditions and future outlook was reflected in hiring patterns with employment increasing at the weakest pace since November 2024. A substantial 93% of manufacturers surveyed indicated their current workforce was adequate for production needs.

A recent Reuters poll of independent economists highlighted growing employment concerns. Official government data showed an unemployment rate of 5.6% in June; however, some economists have questioned the accuracy of the measurement methodology.

Inflation intensified in July with input costs rising faster as manufacturers faced higher prices for some raw materials. Companies raised selling prices for the 10th consecutive month as they leveraged strong demand to pass on costs.

The Reserve Bank of India is poised to hold its key policy rate at 5.50% at its meeting next week, but any acceleration in inflation could affect the outlook on monetary policy.

Adding to the uncertainty, U.S. President Donald Trump plans to impose 25% tariffs on Indian goods starting on Friday, a move that could drag on the export sector.

