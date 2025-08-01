BML 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.65%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
DCL 12.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 171.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.25%)
FCCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.05%)
FFL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
HUBC 153.55 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (4.66%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.18%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
LOTCHEM 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.5%)
MLCF 82.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.91%)
NBP 127.79 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.23%)
PAEL 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.18%)
PIAHCLA 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 181.15 Increased By ▲ 11.34 (6.68%)
PREMA 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.37%)
PRL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.32%)
PTC 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.69%)
SNGP 123.50 Increased By ▲ 5.54 (4.7%)
SSGC 45.64 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.19%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
TPLP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TREET 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.02%)
TRG 55.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
BR100 14,425 Increased By 255.3 (1.8%)
BR30 40,858 Increased By 1300.4 (3.29%)
KSE100 141,035 Increased By 1644.6 (1.18%)
KSE30 43,335 Increased By 715.9 (1.68%)
Aug 01, 2025
Indian blue-chips post fifth weekly loss as tariffs, foreign outflows bite

Reuters Published 01 Aug, 2025 05:09pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian stock benchmarks fell on Friday, logging their fifth straight weekly loss - the longest losing streak in two years - as the U.S. hit trading partners with steep tariffs and reaffirmed a 25% duty on India, stoking global growth worries.

The Nifty 50 fell 0.82% to 24,565.35 points and the BSE Sensex lost 0.72% to 80,599.91.

Both the benchmarks fell about 1.1% this week, with fourteen of the 16 major sectors ending lower.

The broader small-caps and mid-caps declined 3.4% and 2.4%, respectively, for the week.

“The tariff threat feels more like hardball than endgame, leverage not lasting policy,” said Aishvarya Dadheech, chief investment officer at Fident Asset Management.

However, relentless foreign selling and U.S. inflationary pressures from tariff uncertainty could sting emerging markets such as India in the near term, Dadheech added.

Indian shares trim losses as investors see US tariff threat as bargaining chip

Foreign portfolio investors have sold Indian stocks for nine consecutive sessions, with July outflows reaching 17.74 billion rupees, the highest since February.

U.S.-exposed IT slipped 1.9% on Friday and 2.7% for the week as tariffs and inflation worries triggered demand concerns.

Pharma shed 3.3% on the day and 2.9% on week after U.S. President Donald Trump pushed drugmakers to slash prescription prices, intensifying pricing pressures.

Sun Pharma fell 4.5% on the day, the most on the Nifty 50, with Investec downgrading the stock to “sell” from “buy”.

In contrast, consumer stocks jumped 3% this week, led by Hindustan Unilever and Varun Beverages, as strong June-quarter earnings boosted hopes of a gradual demand revival.

For the week, infrastructure giant Larsen & Toubro and paints maker Asian Paints also gained 4.2% and 4.1%, respectively, on strong quarterly results.

PNB Housing Finance plunged 18% to log their worst session in nearly seven years after CEO Girish Kousgi resigned, a move analysts called a setback given his role in driving profitability and asset quality.

