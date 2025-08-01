BML 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.65%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
DCL 12.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 171.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.25%)
FCCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.05%)
FFL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
HUBC 153.55 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (4.66%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.18%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
LOTCHEM 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.5%)
MLCF 82.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.91%)
NBP 127.79 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.23%)
PAEL 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.18%)
PIAHCLA 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 181.15 Increased By ▲ 11.34 (6.68%)
PREMA 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.37%)
PRL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.32%)
PTC 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.69%)
SNGP 123.50 Increased By ▲ 5.54 (4.7%)
SSGC 45.64 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.19%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
TPLP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TREET 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.02%)
TRG 55.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
BR100 14,425 Increased By 255.3 (1.8%)
BR30 40,858 Increased By 1300.4 (3.29%)
KSE100 141,035 Increased By 1644.6 (1.18%)
KSE30 43,335 Increased By 715.9 (1.68%)
Aug 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Malaysian pharmaceuticals, semiconductors exempt from US tariffs, minister says

Reuters Published 01 Aug, 2025 04:46pm

KUALA LUMPUR: The U.S. imposed a 19% tariff on imports from Malaysia, though Kuala Lumpur said on Friday it had secured exemptions for its pharmaceutical products and semiconductors, and that Washington was open to more cut-outs in ongoing talks.

The rate, significantly lower than a 25% levy threatened last month, came as U.S. President Donald Trump hit dozens of trading partners with steep tariffs, pressing ahead with plans to reorder the global economy.

Malaysia’s Trade Minister, Tengku Zafrul Aziz, told reporters both sides were still negotiating over the details of the deal, and would release a joint statement in the coming days.

“At this time, exports of semiconductor and pharmaceutical (products) remain at 0% (tariff rate),” he said at a press briefing.

The U.S. was also open to exempting Malaysian cocoa, rubber and palm oil, but an agreement was still being finalised, Tengku Zafrul said.

Bangladesh secures 20% US tariff for garments, exporters relieved

His ministry said in a statement earlier on Friday that the tariff figure had been reached after sustained engagement by both countries and that the agreement did not cross any of Malaysia’s “red lines” or compromise its sovereign rights.

Tengku Zafrul said there had been no agreement with the United States or other countries on the exclusive supply of rare earths.

“In fact, no such request has been made by the U.S.,” he said.

Gaining access to rare earth metals has been a crucial part of U.S. trade negotiations, with rival China currently in control of 90% of global processing capacity. Critical minerals were also under discussion during U.S. negotiations with Indonesia.

The minister said Malaysia had not accepted Washington’s requests to relax Malaysian halal product certification, remove excise duties for alcohol, tobacco and automotives, and loosen foreign shareholder limits for certain sectors.

“We did not compromise on export duties, blanket exemption from import licensing requirements for U.S. products, and total liberation of equity requirements for strategic sectors,” the minister said.

Malaysia Pharmaceuticals Tariffs semiconductors US tariffs Trump tariffs Malaysia tariffs

Comments

200 characters

Malaysian pharmaceuticals, semiconductors exempt from US tariffs, minister says

Imran’s sons awaiting interior ministry’s approval for visas: Aleema

Inflation in Pakistan clocks in at 4.1% in July 2025

US cuts Pakistan tariff to 19% from 29% after trade deal

Five policemen martyred in attack by Katcha area dacoits

Banking sector agrees to help consumers adopt electric vehicles

SHC suspends ombudsman’s order to remove KE CEO Moonis Alvi

Trump hits dozens of countries’ goods with steep tariffs

Rupee gains further ground against US dollar

China acknowledges Pakistan’s anti-terror role, reaffirms strategic partnership

Pakistani magnate partners with China’s Chery to localize EV production: Bloomberg

Read more stories