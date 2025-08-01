BML 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.16%)
BOP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
CNERGY 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.75%)
CPHL 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
DCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.27%)
DGKC 172.00 Increased By ▲ 3.79 (2.25%)
FCCL 45.89 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.81%)
FFL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
GCIL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
HUBC 146.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.48%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
LOTCHEM 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.55%)
MLCF 83.33 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.43%)
NBP 127.00 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (2.59%)
PAEL 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.16%)
PIAHCLA 20.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.88%)
POWER 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
PPL 172.20 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (1.41%)
PREMA 40.42 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.8%)
PRL 30.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.33%)
PTC 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.25%)
SNGP 118.65 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.58%)
SSGC 45.29 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.4%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
TPLP 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
TREET 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
TRG 56.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.05%)
BR100 14,243 Increased By 74 (0.52%)
BR30 39,990 Increased By 431.8 (1.09%)
KSE100 139,873 Increased By 483.1 (0.35%)
KSE30 42,839 Increased By 220.1 (0.52%)
Markets

Copper prices mixed as US tariff exemption sparks market adjustment

Reuters Published 01 Aug, 2025 12:15pm

Copper prices were mixed on Friday as markets adjusted to a U.S. decision to exempt refined copper from a proposed 50% tariff.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up 0.16% to $9,626.5 per metric ton by 0217 GMT, but was poised to end the week down 1.46%.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dipped 0.32% to 78,190 yuan ($10,847.97) a ton and was set to end the week down 1.12%.

The copper market is still adjusting after U.S. President Donald Trump said refined copper would not be subject to the 50% tariff, which has almost completely eliminated the COMEX premium over the LME, analysts from ANZ said in a note.

“There is a real risk that some copper sitting in COMEX warehouses will be re-exported to international markets, putting downward pressure on copper prices.”

Copper trading on COMEX was suspended on Wednesday after prices dropped more than 20% in an hour.

If LME copper continues to trade at a healthy premium over COMEX, it could encourage further increases in copper stockpiles, which have already surged by about 50% in July.

On the supply side, copper output in top producer Chile fell 6% year-on-year in June, while demand concerns lingered as China’s manufacturing activity contracted in July.

New export orders in China declined for a fourth consecutive month, while falling production led factories to cut jobs during the period.

Among other London metals, aluminium gained 0.14% to $2,568.5 a ton, nickel lost 0.27% to $14,895, lead declined 0.33% to $1,964, tin eased 0.14% to $32,665, and zinc remained flat at $2,760.5.

SHFE aluminium lost 0.46% to 20,475 yuan, nickel fell 0.67% to 119,670 yuan, lead decreased 1.1% to 16,625 yuan, tin dipped 0.72% to 264,250 yuan, and zinc eased 0.38% to 22,355 yuan.

