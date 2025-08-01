BML 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.16%)
BOP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
CNERGY 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.75%)
CPHL 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
DCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.27%)
DGKC 172.00 Increased By ▲ 3.79 (2.25%)
FCCL 45.89 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.81%)
FFL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
GCIL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
HUBC 146.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.48%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
LOTCHEM 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.55%)
MLCF 83.33 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.43%)
NBP 127.00 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (2.59%)
PAEL 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.16%)
PIAHCLA 20.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.88%)
POWER 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
PPL 172.20 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (1.41%)
PREMA 40.42 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.8%)
PRL 30.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.33%)
PTC 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.25%)
SNGP 118.65 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.58%)
SSGC 45.29 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.4%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
TPLP 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
TREET 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
TRG 56.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.05%)
BR100 14,243 Increased By 74 (0.52%)
BR30 39,990 Increased By 431.8 (1.09%)
KSE100 139,873 Increased By 483.1 (0.35%)
KSE30 42,839 Increased By 220.1 (0.52%)
India bond yields expected to stay in narrow range before debt supply

Reuters Published 01 Aug, 2025
MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are expected to be largely unchanged in early deals on Friday, as market participants await fresh debt supply through the weekly auction.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond is likely to move between 6.36% and 6.38% till the debt auction, a trader at a private bank said, after closing at 6.3735% on Thursday.

New Delhi will sell 15-year and 40-year bonds worth a cumulative 320 billion rupees ($3.65 billion) later in the day.

“We are unlikely to see any major movement before the auction, and there could be some reaction based on the demand as well as the cutoffs,” the trader said.

Still, the way benchmark bond yield is protected around 6.38%, any attempt to go past it may not be successful, the trader added.

Major focus would remain on the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision due on August 6, in which the authority is expected to maintain status quo on rates, according to a majority of the economists polled by Reuters.

A drop in June retail inflation to a more than six-year low had led to an increase in August rate cut bets.

However, these bets dropped after RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the bar for further easing is now higher than it would have been if the stance was still “accommodative”.

The central bank changed its stance to neutral while cutting the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points at its last meeting in June.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve maintained status quo on interest rates earlier this week, and hawkish commentary from Chair Jerome Powell reduced the chances of a rate cut in September.

