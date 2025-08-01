BML 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.16%)
OGDCL announces oil discovery in Sindh

  • Discovery made at the exploratory well Chakar–1, located in District Tando Allah Yar
BR Web Desk Published 01 Aug, 2025 11:09am

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) made an oil discovery at the exploratory well Chakar–1, located in District Tando Allah Yar, Sindh.

It made the announcement in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today.

The discovery was made along with its joint venture partner Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL) with 5% carried interest, the notice said.

OGDCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

“Chakar–1 was spudded on June 02, 2025, as an exploratory well under the Tando Allah Yar Exploration License and drilled down to a total depth of 1,926 meters into the Upper Shale of the Lower Goru Formation,” the notice read.

Based on the interpretation of wireline logs and Reservoir Evaluation Services (RES) log, Drill Stem Test (DST) was carried out in the B-Sand, followed by testing with an Electrical Submersible Pump (ESP), said OGDCL.

It added that the well flowed 275 barrels of oil per day (BOPD) through a 32/64“ choke at a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 400 psi.

“Furthermore, during formation testing using RES, oil was encountered in the Lower Ranikot formation. A second DST/ESP is now being conducted to further assess its hydrocarbon potential.”

The listed company shared that this marks the 13th discovery in the TAY E.L and reflects the joint venture’s sustained efforts to assess and unlock the hydrocarbon potential of the block.

“The results to date reinforce confidence in the geological prospectivity of the area and support ongoing exploration and appraisal efforts to further delineate its resource base.”

On June 12, the OGDCL along with its partner Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL), successfully discovered natural gas and condensate reserves at an exploratory well named Faakir-1, located in Khairpur district, Sindh.

Last year, OGDCL discovered natural gas reserves at Shahu-1 well located in the district of Khairpur, Sindh.

