BML 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.97%)
BOP 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
CNERGY 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.46%)
CPHL 81.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
DCL 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
DGKC 169.00 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.47%)
FCCL 45.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.35%)
FFL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
GCIL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
HUBC 145.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.52%)
KEL 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
KOSM 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
LOTCHEM 20.89 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.97%)
MLCF 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.8%)
NBP 124.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.17%)
PAEL 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.35%)
PIAHCLA 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
PIBTL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.35%)
POWER 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
PPL 169.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PREMA 40.20 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.24%)
PRL 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.04%)
PTC 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.6%)
SNGP 118.48 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.44%)
SSGC 45.24 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.28%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
TPLP 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.03%)
TREET 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
TRG 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.11%)
BR100 14,180 Increased By 10.7 (0.08%)
BR30 39,651 Increased By 92.7 (0.23%)
KSE100 139,441 Increased By 50.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 42,656 Increased By 37 (0.09%)
Aug 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian equity benchmarks to open lower as US unleashes fresh tariffs

Reuters Published 01 Aug, 2025 08:19am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian benchmarks are likely to open marginally lower on Friday after the U.S. slapped dozens of trading partners with steep tariffs and reiterated 25% duty on imports from India.

The Gift Nifty futures were trading at 24,732.5 points as of 7:57 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open below its previous close of 24,768.35.

The benchmark Nifty and Sensex fell as much as 0.9% on Thursday, but pared some losses to end 0.4% lower as investors viewed the United States’ 25% tariff threat on India as a pressure tactic and hoped for lower rates once negotiations conclude.

The negotiations between the two countries are continuing, Trump said on Wednesday, after announcing tariffs on India.

Elsewhere, U.S. increased tariffs to 35% from 25% on Canada, a top trading partner, and set duties at 20% for Taiwan and 19% for Thailand.

MSCI’s broadest index for Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan fell 0.7% after Trump’s fresh tariffs. Investors await U.S. jobs data that could make or break the case for a Fed rate cut next month.

Higher U.S. interest rates make emerging market equities such as India’s less attractive for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), who have been on a selling spree this month.

On Thursday, FPIs sold Indian shares worth 55.89 billion rupees ($638.23 million), marking their ninth consecutive session of selling, as per provisional data.

Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian equity benchmarks to open lower as US unleashes fresh tariffs

Rally continues at PSX as US lowers tariff on Pakistan to 19%

Recovery planning: SBP unveils regulatory framework for banks

Trump sets 10% to 41% ‘reciprocal’ tariffs on dozens of countries’ exports

FBR quietly rolls back 0.25% penalty on declared value

Cnergyico seals import deal: Pakistan to get first US oil shipment

US official says differences with India cannot be resolved overnight for deal

Govt decides to deregulate sugar sector: minister

Oil steadies as concerns about tariff impacts vie with Russian supply threats

Rs824m irregularities in Defence Division detected by AGP

FBR meets its Jul collection target

Read more stories