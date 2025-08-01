BML 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.97%)
BOP 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
CNERGY 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.46%)
CPHL 81.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
DCL 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
DGKC 169.00 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.47%)
FCCL 45.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.35%)
FFL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
GCIL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
HUBC 145.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.52%)
KEL 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
KOSM 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
LOTCHEM 20.89 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.97%)
MLCF 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.8%)
NBP 124.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.17%)
PAEL 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.35%)
PIAHCLA 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
PIBTL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.35%)
POWER 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
PPL 169.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PREMA 40.20 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.24%)
PRL 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.04%)
PTC 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.6%)
SNGP 118.48 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.44%)
SSGC 45.24 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.28%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
TPLP 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.03%)
TREET 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
TRG 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.11%)
BR100 14,180 Increased By 10.7 (0.08%)
BR30 39,651 Increased By 92.7 (0.23%)
KSE100 139,441 Increased By 50.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 42,656 Increased By 37 (0.09%)
Aug 01, 2025
Markets

Dollar strong as Trump imposes new tariff rates; yen sinks to four-month low

Reuters Published 01 Aug, 2025 08:05am

TOKYO: The dollar headed for its best week in almost three years against its major peers, maintaining momentum on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump set new tariff rates on dozens of trade partners.

The yen touched a four-month low against the greenback, extending its steep decline from Thursday after the Bank of Japan signalled it was in no hurry to resume interest rate hikes.

In trade-related moves, the U.S. currency gained ground on the Swiss franc after Trump set a 39% tariff rate on Swiss imports, up from the 31% he previously mooted. Canada’s dollar dipped to a more than two-month trough after the country received a 35% levy instead of an earlier threatened 25%.

The euro remained pinned near an almost two-month low, as it continues to be weighed down by what markets see as a lopsided trade agreement with Washington.

The U.S. dollar stayed strong even though Trump continued his attacks on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell overnight, calling him a “terrible” Fed Chair and calling his own decision to appoint Powell to the position a “mistake”.

Trump’s repeated threats to fire Powell and calls for the Fed to drastically cut rates has put the central bank’s independence in question, hurting the dollar in recent months.

“In the short-term you can make the case for more dollar strength,” said Mike Houlahan, director at Electus Financial in Auckland. “The lion’s share of the tariff news has washed through.”

“The big move of the week has really been the euro getting rerated downwards,” he said. “The net result would be the EU-U.S. trade deal is a further headwind for the euro.”

The U.S. dollar index - which measures the currency against a basket of six major peers including the euro, yen, Swiss franc and Canada’s loonie - pushed as high as 100.10 overnight, topping 100 for the first time since May 29.

Euro hovers near one-month lows after trade deal, focus switches to Fed

The yen changed hands at 150.64 per dollar after dipping to 150.89 per dollar early on Friday, its weakest since March 28.

The euro hovered around $1.1420, not straying far from Wednesday’s low of $1.1401, a level not seen since June 10.

The franc eased as much as 0.26% to 0.8120 per dollar.

The loonie slipped 0.12% to plumb its lowest since May 22 at C$1.3872 versus its U.S. peer.

