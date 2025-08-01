BML 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
BOP 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.48%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
CPHL 81.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.63%)
DCL 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
DGKC 168.21 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.34%)
FCCL 45.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
GCIL 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
HUBC 146.71 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.43%)
KEL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
KOSM 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 20.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.17%)
NBP 123.79 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.86%)
PAEL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.97%)
PIAHCLA 21.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.59%)
POWER 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
PPL 169.81 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (2.64%)
PREMA 39.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PRL 30.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
PTC 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.92%)
SNGP 117.96 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.65%)
SSGC 44.23 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.69%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
TREET 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.49%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,169 Increased By 47.2 (0.33%)
BR30 39,558 Increased By 390.7 (1%)
KSE100 139,390 Increased By 978.2 (0.71%)
KSE30 42,619 Increased By 363.8 (0.86%)
Aug 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-01

PM explains Pakistan’s anti-terror plan

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 01 Aug, 2025 06:17am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to eradicating terrorism, citing the country’s internationally recognised counterterrorism strategy and urging stronger coordination across government agencies.

Chairing a high-level meeting of the Steering Committee on Counter-Terrorism and Establishment of State Authority – referred to as the “Harden the State” initiative – Sharif was joined by Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, senior military officials, and federal and provincial ministers. The meeting focused on strengthening national institutions and addressing threats posed by extremist groups labelled by the government as “Fitna-al-Hindustan and Fitna-al-Khawarij”.

These terms, part of a broader psychological and semantic campaign, are used to delegitimise insurgent and terrorist actors.

“Our resolve to root out terrorism remains unshaken,” Sharif said, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office. “The world recognises Pakistan’s successful operations against terrorist elements, and we shall continue to build on this momentum.”

The government’s strategy, described as “comprehensive, effective and workable,” includes a blend of military action, legislative reform, and public engagement aimed at dismantling extremist networks.

Sharif cited operations such as Radd-ul-Fasaad and Zarb-e-Azb as “historic victories” that have gained international recognition.

He called for effective coordination between federal and provincial authorities and directed full implementation of the committee’s recommendations.

The prime minister emphasised the importance of ground operations, legal instruments, and efforts to combat extremist narratives in the public sphere.

Sharif also paid tribute to the country’s armed forces and law enforcement agencies, calling them “a source of pride for the entire nation.” In addition to terrorism, the committee reviewed other internal security concerns, including the smuggling of goods and the presence of undocumented immigrants.

Sharif reported progress in curbing smuggling and noted that these efforts were contributing positively to Pakistan’s economic outlook. He also confirmed the ongoing repatriation of undocumented Afghan nationals, in line with international law.

“Only a terror-free, peaceful, and strong state structure can restore international investor confidence,” Sharif said. He linked recent security gains to economic reforms, pointing to increased digitisation, tax system improvements, a record surge in the Pakistan Stock Exchange, and improved global credit ratings as indicators of renewed investor trust.

Among those in attendance were Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, National Security Adviser and ISI Director General Lt Gen Asim Malik, Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema, Adviser on Inter-Provincial Coordination Rana Sanaullah, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, as well as chief secretaries, police chiefs, and senior officials from across the provinces.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan armed forces PM Shehbaz Sharif counterterrorism Fitna al Khawarij Fitna al Hindustan anti terror plan

Comments

200 characters

PM explains Pakistan’s anti-terror plan

Govt decides to deregulate sugar sector: minister

FBR meets its Jul collection target

NDMA releases flood-related deaths & destruction data

Imported sugar may arrive in Karachi by late Sept

Grid restoration delays: Leghari orders disciplinary action

WHT lines, T&T system and single portal: DLIs lag behind targets under PRR project: World Bank

Order issued by Sindh ombudsman: KE CEO denies charges

Solar inverters from China: New values on import of various types issued

‘Money laundering’: Rs111bn penalty slapped on 13 solar firms

FBR quietly rolls back 0.25pc penalty on declared value

Read more stories