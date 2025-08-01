PM explains Pakistan’s anti-terror plan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to eradicating terrorism, citing the country’s internationally recognised counterterrorism strategy and urging stronger coordination across government agencies.

Chairing a high-level meeting of the Steering Committee on Counter-Terrorism and Establishment of State Authority – referred to as the “Harden the State” initiative – Sharif was joined by Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, senior military officials, and federal and provincial ministers. The meeting focused on strengthening national institutions and addressing threats posed by extremist groups labelled by the government as “Fitna-al-Hindustan and Fitna-al-Khawarij”.

These terms, part of a broader psychological and semantic campaign, are used to delegitimise insurgent and terrorist actors.

“Our resolve to root out terrorism remains unshaken,” Sharif said, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office. “The world recognises Pakistan’s successful operations against terrorist elements, and we shall continue to build on this momentum.”

The government’s strategy, described as “comprehensive, effective and workable,” includes a blend of military action, legislative reform, and public engagement aimed at dismantling extremist networks.

Sharif cited operations such as Radd-ul-Fasaad and Zarb-e-Azb as “historic victories” that have gained international recognition.

He called for effective coordination between federal and provincial authorities and directed full implementation of the committee’s recommendations.

The prime minister emphasised the importance of ground operations, legal instruments, and efforts to combat extremist narratives in the public sphere.

Sharif also paid tribute to the country’s armed forces and law enforcement agencies, calling them “a source of pride for the entire nation.” In addition to terrorism, the committee reviewed other internal security concerns, including the smuggling of goods and the presence of undocumented immigrants.

Sharif reported progress in curbing smuggling and noted that these efforts were contributing positively to Pakistan’s economic outlook. He also confirmed the ongoing repatriation of undocumented Afghan nationals, in line with international law.

“Only a terror-free, peaceful, and strong state structure can restore international investor confidence,” Sharif said. He linked recent security gains to economic reforms, pointing to increased digitisation, tax system improvements, a record surge in the Pakistan Stock Exchange, and improved global credit ratings as indicators of renewed investor trust.

Among those in attendance were Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, National Security Adviser and ISI Director General Lt Gen Asim Malik, Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema, Adviser on Inter-Provincial Coordination Rana Sanaullah, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, as well as chief secretaries, police chiefs, and senior officials from across the provinces.

