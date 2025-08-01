Arrest warrants issued for 50 PTI leaders, workers

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday issued arrest warrants for 50 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including former President Arif Alvi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, and other leaders, in a case registered against them under terrorism charges.

ATC judge Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain, while hearing the case, issued arrest warrants for the PTI leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan, Opposition Leader in the Senate Shibli Faraz, PTI founding chairman Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khanum.

Other notable names included PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, PTI Secretary Information Sheikh Waqas Akram, former speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser,MNA Atif Khan, MNA Shahram Khan Taraki, MNA ZartajGul, MNA Junaid Akbar, Jamshed Dasti, MNA Sahibzada Muhammad Hamid Raza, MNA Nisar Jatt, Senator Azam Khan Swati, MNA Shandana Gulzar, MNA Sher Afzal Marwat, Abdul Qayyum Niazi, Senator Faisal Javed, Raoof Hassan, Murad Saeed, Ahmad Niazi, Azhar, Shoaib Shaheen, Kanwal Shauzab, Raja Basharat, Khadija Shah, Aliya Hamza, Umair Niazi, Noorul Haq Qadri, Khuram Sherzaman, Salar Khan Kakar, Sohail Afridi, Hammad Azhar, Abdul Latif Chitrali, and others in a case registered at Karachi Company police station.

Furthermore, ATC-II maintained the arrest of Ali Amin Gandapur and ordered the police to arrest him and produce him before the court.

ATC judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the case, upheld the arrest warrant issued for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister in a case registered at Industrial Area police station. The court directed the police to execute ATC’s order as well as if Peshawar High Court (PHC) has also issued any order in this regards, also execute that.

The court adjourned hearing till August 6. In another case registered against PTI leaders in connection with March 18, the same court issued arrest warrant for PTI MNA Afzal Sahi in a case registered at Golra police station. The judge remarked that the accused Sahi did not appear before it and then issued arrest warrant for Sahi and other PTI workers.

The court adjourned the hearing till August 9.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025