Petrol price cut by Rs7.54, HSD’s up by Rs1.48

ISLAMABAD: Federal government announced Rs 1.48 per litre increase in high-speed diesel (HSD) prices, despite the premium on HSD remaining stable at $3.20 per barrel. However, there is a significant relief for petrol consumers as the ex-depot petrol price has reduced by Rs 7.54 per litre, driven by a decrease of approximately $3 per barrel in global prices. The decision has been taken in fortnightly review with effect from August 1, 2025.

The new price of HSD has been increased from Rs 284.35 to Rs 285.83 per litre and petrol price has come down from Rs 272.15 to Rs 264.61 per litre.

Finance Division stated, “Following a review of prevailing international market trends and upon the recommendations of OGRA and relevant ministries, the government has revised the prices of petroleum products for the next fortnight”.

In the previous fortnight, the price of petrol increased by Rs5.36 per litre, while the price of HSD rose by Rs11.37 per litre.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025