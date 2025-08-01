BML 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
Imported sugar may arrive in Karachi by late Sept

Naveed Siddiqui Published 01 Aug, 2025 06:17am

ISLAMABAD: Noting a downward trend in the price of the commodity, the government has said that imported sugar is expected to begin arriving in Karachi by the end of September. This was informed to a high-level committee meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, here on Thursday.

The meeting was convened to review the sugar availability situation in the country.

Pakistan receives offers in 100,000 ton white sugar tender, traders say

The committee reviewed the progress of sugar imports and market prices in line with the notified rates agreed upon by the provinces.

While a downward trend in prices was noted, it was observed that market rates remain slightly above the notified levels. Dar reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring price stability, maintaining adequate supplies of essential commodities, and safeguarding consumer interests.

