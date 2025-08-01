Grid restoration delays: Leghari orders disciplinary action

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari on Thursday expressed strong displeasure over delays in restoring the 220KV Daud Khel–Bannu transmission line, and directed disciplinary action against the officials responsible.

Taking notice of the collapse of transmission towers of the 220KV Chashma-Bannu line, Leghari ordered departmental action against responsible officials and directed full restoration of the Daud Khel–Bannu line—damaged at seven points due to terrorist activity—by August 4.

The Minister also called for increasing repair teams from three to seven immediately and relocating the Chashma-Bannu line out of the riverbed to prevent further disruption, stressing that both lines must remain operational at all costs in future.