Pakistan Print 2025-08-01

Development of first indigenous Large Language Model: Senate body questions selection process of partners

Nuzhat Nazar Published 01 Aug, 2025 06:17am

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication has raised serious concerns over the Ministry of IT’s collaboration with telecom giant Jazz and NUST University on the development of Pakistan’s first indigenous Large Language Model (LLM), questioning the transparency and selection process of project partners.

Chairperson Senator Palwasha Khan and members called for greater inclusivity and competitive bidding in national tech initiatives, stressing that such opportunities should be publicly advertised.

During the committee’s meeting at Parliament House, chaired by Senator Palwasha, the Ministry of IT disclosed that Jazz and NUST were not officially selected but had independently initiated the LLM project without any public funding. Senator Dr Mohammad Humayun Mohmand and other members voiced their dissatisfaction, questioning why other capable institutions and telecom operators were not invited to participate.

The IT secretary stated that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) exists between the ministry and Jazz, but confirmed that no formal tender or public announcement was made. In response to these concerns, he acknowledged the need for open invitations and assured that other universities are now being encouraged to express interest in contributing to the AI ecosystem.

Jazz representatives highlighted that the LLM project is aimed at preserving Pakistan’s native languages, which face the threat of extinction. They cited data collection as a major hurdle and mentioned ongoing meetings with various ministries to support the initiative.

The meeting also focused on the broader regulatory landscape for AI in Pakistan, with detailed discussion on the "Regulation of Artificial Intelligence Bill, 2024," introduced by Senator Dr Afnanullah Khan. The bill aims to create an ethical and legal framework for AI use and innovation. The committee emphasised the urgency of regulating AI technologies in light of rapid global developments.

The ministry briefed the committee on the establishment of an Emerging Technology Wing focused on four key areas: Artificial intelligence, semiconductors, cybersecurity, and quantum technologies. It was revealed that Rs16 billion has been allocated under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2024–25 to fund these innovations.

In a separate briefing, the director of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) updated the committee on operations against illegal call centres. A total of 54 centres were raided, resulting in 254 arrests, with the majority of cases traced to Islamabad. These centres employed advanced tactics, including fake social media profiles and cryptocurrency laundering, to defraud victims.

Committee members called for stronger legal mechanisms to combat cybercrime and reiterated the importance of equitable funding and inclusive participation in national AI and tech development projects. Senator Palwasha concluded the session by reaffirming the committee’s commitment to accountability, digital security, and technological advancement driven by merit and fairness.

Jazz NUST PSDP IT ministry Senate panel Palwasha Khan Large Language Model

