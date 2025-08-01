PTI condemns convictions of leaders

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab on Thursday strongly condemned the 10-year prison sentences handed down by the Faisalabad Anti-Terrorism Court to the PTI leaders including Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub, Opposition Leader in the Senate Shibli Faraz and Zartaj Gul in the May 9 case.

In response to this decision, Shayan Bashir, the head of the PTI Punjab media cell, stated that the ruling from the ATC represents a violation of law, justice and the constitution.

“This is not a legitimate court decision but an act orchestrated by a military dictator which we categorically reject. The current government, often referred to as the Form 47 government, is attempting to corner the opposition to distract from its failures and wrongful actions,” he added.

He further said that the issuance of arrest warrants for Aleema Khan and other leaders in connection with the events of November 26 serves as evidence that the government has resorted to oppressive measures in response to the fears stirred by the August 5 movement. The intention to punish the opposition is a clear attempt to undermine the August 5 protest, he added.

“We want to convey to the government that you may arrest the entire leadership; however, we are prepared to shutdown Pakistan on August 5 and will fight for our leader with unwavering determination,” he added.

