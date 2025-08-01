BML 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-01

President tells envoy to Ghana for strengthening ties

Naveed Butt Published August 1, 2025 Updated August 1, 2025 06:24am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Zardari has emphasised the need to further strengthen cordial relations between Pakistan and Ghana for the mutual benefit of both nations.

He made these remarks during a meeting with Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Ghana, Najeeb Durrani, who called on him in Islamabad on Thursday.

Underscoring the importance of enhanced economic cooperation, the president urged the ambassador to prioritise the promotion of trade and investment ties.

He noted that Pakistan offers a business-friendly environment and encouraged Ghanaian businesses to pursue joint ventures with Pakistani entrepreneurs and explore investment opportunities in Pakistan. Zardari also stressed the need to reinforce institutional linkages to foster deeper bilateral engagement.

He expressed satisfaction over the ongoing training of Ghanaian diplomats and engineers in Pakistan, calling it a positive development in expanding bilateral cooperation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

