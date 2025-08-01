IHC summons DIG, dy commissioner over plea against road closure

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Thursday, directed deputy inspector general (DIG) of Police (Operations) and deputy commissioner Islamabad to appear before the court in person in response to a petition filed against closure of a road due to Baloch protestors.

A single bench of Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar heard a petition of an owner of a petrol pump at F-6 who is aggrieved. He submitted due to continuing protest by Baloch in front of the press club. He argued that protests be managed that roads be opened so that business may not suffer.

The counsel for the petitioner contended that his client runs a fuel station near National Press Club (NPC), located in Sector F-6/1, Islamabad and due to ongoing and indefinite protests in the area, several roads have been closed that have severely impacted the fuel station’s operations. He added that the employees, suppliers, and even emergency vehicles are unable to access the premises.

As a result, the counsel said the petitioner’s business has become unsustainable and the indefinite access restrictions violate the petitioner’s fundamental right of doing business protected by the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973. He added that while peaceful protest is a constitutional right under Article 16 of the Constitution, but, it cannot be exercised in a way that completely blocks public movement and effects uninvolved citizens and businesses.

He also argued that it is the duty of the administration to regulate protests and ensure that traffic flows freely and access to both public and private properties is maintained and prolonged and unregulated blockades reflects a failure of this responsibility.

After hearing the arguments, the IHC chief justice directed deputy inspector general of police (operations) Islamabad and deputy commissioner Islamabad to appear in person and assist this court as to what steps have been taken so far to address the matter. The case is adjourned until August 4.

