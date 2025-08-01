Balochistan March will reach Islamabad if talks fail: JI chief

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has said that the ongoing erosion of democratic values in the country is deeply alarming, warning that the state’s persistent reliance on force to address political and constitutional issues only fuels instability.

Addressing participants of the “Haq Do Balochistan Ko Long March” outside the Lahore Press Club on Thursday, he stated that to prevent a major confrontation and avoid sending a negative message from Punjab to Balochistan, Jamaat-e-Islami opted for negotiations. However, he made it clear that if the federal government’s negotiating committee fails to accept the demands of the march, he will personally join Maulana Hidayat ur Rehman in leading the caravan to Islamabad, accompanied by JI workers and supporters from across Punjab.

Talking to reporters; Rehman urged the ruling elite to end injustice against the people of Balochistan, form a commission to address the issue of missing persons, and recognize the rightful claim of the province’s people over their natural resources and minerals. He demanded the opening of border trade with Iran and called on the government to complete the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project without succumbing to U.S. pressure.

He criticized the hypocrisy of powerful people that preach constitutionalism while themselves violating the Constitution. “Those responsible for extrajudicial killings cannot teach others about the rule of law,” he said. “Stop insulting the people of Balochistan in the name of security. Give respect to the Baloch. Rulers have no authority to distribute certificates of patriotism or treason.”

JI Secretary General Ameerul Azeem and JI Balochistan Chief Maulana Hidayat ur Rehman also addressed the gathering. Other prominent leaders present included JI Punjab (Central) chief Javed Kasuri, JI Lahore head Ziauddin Ansari Advocate, Central Information Secretary Shakeel Turabi, and several others. Leaders from Jamaat-e-Islami’s Women’s Wing also joined the sit-in in solidarity, with Secretary General Dr. Humaira Tariq addressing the crowd.

Criticizing the Punjab government’s handling of the Long March, Rehman highlighted the stark contrast between the warm reception of the march by ordinary citizens from Fort Munro to Lahore, and the state’s attempts to block a peaceful, democratic protest. “Jamaat-e-Islami chose the path of dialogue to prevent any negative fallout, but dismantling police blockades would not have been difficult for us,” he said. “Our history testifies that we have never surrendered before tyranny.”

He added that despite the government’s unparalleled incompetence, Jamaat-e-Islami decided to avoid exposing them further for the sake of national unity. “For us, Pakistan is like a mosque — sacred and indivisible. We will not allow harm to come to it under any circumstances.”

In response to a question; Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman called on the federal government to fulfill its commitment, form the promised committee, and accept the legitimate demands of the march. He emphasized that Jamaat-e-Islami will never compromise on the constitutional and democratic rights of the people.

Expressing satisfaction over the growing awareness, he said the very presence of Baloch citizens in Lahore raising their voice is the result of Jamaat-e-Islami’s struggle. He announced that in November, Maulana Hidayat ur Rehman will address a massive gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan during the Jamaat’s All Pakistan Ijtema.

He said the Form-47 rulers — representing elite impositions — have been thrust upon both Punjab and Balochistan. “This systematic suppression of democratic norms must end. Problems solved through force don’t bring peace — they breed resistance.”

