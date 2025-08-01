Portugal to weigh recognising a Palestinian state

LISBON: Portugal will consider whether to recognise the State of Palestine at the UN in September, Prime Minister Luis Montenegro’s office said Thursday.

France, Britain and Canada have all in recent days voiced, in some cases qualified, intentions to diplomatically recognise a Palestinian state.

Portugal “is considering recognition of the Palestinian state, as part of a procedure that could be concluded during the high-level week of the 80th United Nations General Assembly, to be held in New York in September”, the statement said.