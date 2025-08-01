BML 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
BOP 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.48%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
CPHL 81.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.63%)
DCL 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
DGKC 168.21 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.34%)
FCCL 45.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
GCIL 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
HUBC 146.71 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.43%)
KEL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
KOSM 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 20.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.17%)
NBP 123.79 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.86%)
PAEL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.97%)
PIAHCLA 21.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.59%)
POWER 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
PPL 169.81 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (2.64%)
PREMA 39.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PRL 30.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
PTC 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.92%)
SNGP 117.96 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.65%)
SSGC 44.23 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.69%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
TREET 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.49%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,169 Increased By 47.2 (0.33%)
BR30 39,558 Increased By 390.7 (1%)
KSE100 139,390 Increased By 978.2 (0.71%)
KSE30 42,619 Increased By 363.8 (0.86%)
Aug 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-08-01

Iran president warns Tehran dams may run dry within months

AFP Published August 1, 2025 Updated August 1, 2025 06:45am

TEHRAN: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned Thursday that dams supplying the capital could run dry within months unless water consumption was curbed.

“If we in Tehran cannot manage the situation, and if people do not cooperate with us and we fail to control consumption, there will be no water left behind our dams,” Pezeshkian said during a visit to Zanjan in the northwest.

The president said reserves may be depleted by October — the first month of autumn in the Persian calendar, when schools reopen and demand typically rises before the start of the rainy season.

According to an infographic shared by state news agency IRNA, reservoirs serving Tehran are at just 20 percent capacity.

Nationally, the average reservoir level stands at just 44 percent.

According to the Tehran Provincial Water Supply Company, levels in the reservoirs supplying the city have fallen to “their lowest in a century”.

Authorities have urged residents to install water tanks and pumps to cope with disruptions to supply.

Many households have reported repeated outages in recent weeks.

Iranian media, however, have questioned the government’s focus on household use.

The reformist daily Shargh reported on Sunday that “approximately 86.5 percent of the country’s water resources are consumed by agriculture”, while “officials wrongly point the finger at household consumers... as the cause of water stress”.

While no formal water rationing has been announced, electricity is being cut for at least two hours daily in neighborhoods across the country.

Officials have acknowledged that in some areas, power has been interrupted more than once a day to ease pressure on the grid.

Last week, Mohammad Ali Moallem, director of the Karaj Dam — one of the key facilities supplying Tehran — told the Mehr News Agency that “although the hydroelectric plant is currently operational, it is likely that within the next two weeks, the water level will drop to a point where electricity generation will no longer be possible”.

The shortages come as Iran is still facing the aftermath of its 12-day war with Israel last month.

water crisis water reservoirs Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian Tehran dams Iran water resources

Comments

200 characters

Iran president warns Tehran dams may run dry within months

Govt decides to deregulate sugar sector: minister

FBR meets its Jul collection target

NDMA releases flood-related deaths & destruction data

Imported sugar may arrive in Karachi by late Sept

Grid restoration delays: Leghari orders disciplinary action

WHT lines, T&T system and single portal: DLIs lag behind targets under PRR project: World Bank

Order issued by Sindh ombudsman: KE CEO denies charges

Solar inverters from China: New values on import of various types issued

‘Money laundering’: Rs111bn penalty slapped on 13 solar firms

FBR quietly rolls back 0.25pc penalty on declared value

Read more stories