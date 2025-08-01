Sindh CM to inaugurate ‘My Karachi’ expo today

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has made all arrangements to hold the 20th My Karachi Oasis of Harmony exhibition on Friday (Aug 1) at the Expo Centre.

Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah has consented to inaugurate the exhibition, where more than 350 stalls have been set up to showcase a wide array of products and services being offered to buyers at discounted rates.

President of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, while highlighting the key features of the three-day exhibition, which will run until Sunday, August 3, 2025, noted that the event provides an ideal platform for Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Consumer (B2C) engagements while also offering recreational and entertainment opportunities for the citizens of Karachi, who eagerly attend this annual event in large numbers.

“We are expecting over 800,000 visitors during the three days,” he stated. “Several diplomats from friendly countries have also confirmed their participation whereas more than 20 multinationals are also participating in this year’s show, reflecting the exhibition’s international appeal.” He also lauded the tireless efforts of Chairman Special Committee for My Karachi Exhibition & Former KCCI President Muhammad Idrees for organizing the event.

Reflecting on the journey of the exhibition, President KCCI recalled that the idea was conceived in 2004 during the presidency of Late Siraj Kassam Teli, who recognized the urgent need to counter the negative portrayal of Karachi, particularly by the international media. “We initiated the ‘My Karachi – Oasis of Harmony’ exhibition to present a more accurate and positive image of our vibrant city. Since then, with the dedication of successive KCCI Presidents, this event has grown into one of the city’s most significant annual showcases.”

With the exception of 2020 and 2021, when the exhibition was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, KCCI has consistently organized this event without any commercial motive, but rather with the vision of promoting the ‘Made in Pakistan’ brand and enhancing Karachi’s image as a peaceful, business-friendly metropolis.

Jawed expressed gratitude to the Government of Sindh, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), Sindh Police, Pakistan Rangers Sindh and other law enforcing agencies for their cooperation and support in making the event a success.

