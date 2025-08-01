Ogra slashes LPG prices for Aug

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has notified a decrease in the consumer price of LPG by Rs 17.73 for the month of August.

According to the regulator, the LPG producer price is linked with Saudi Aramco-CP and US dollar exchange rate.

As compared to previous month, Saudi Aramco-CP has decreased by 9.8 percent.

The average dollar exchange rate has slightly increased by 0.38 percent resulting in a decrease in LPG consumer price by Rs 209.24/11.8kg cylinder (7.6 percent). The per kg decrease in LPG consumer price is Rs 17.73.

As compared with the previous month of July, the price of 11.8kg domestic cylinder has been reduced from Rs 2,750.60 to Rs 2,541.36 or Rs 209.24.

