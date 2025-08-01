PM, Saad Rafique discuss political situation

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) moved swiftly on Thursday to capitalise on the difficulties faced by the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after a series of court convictions and disqualifications resulted in several National Assembly seats being left vacant.

In recent weeks, a number of key PTI lawmakers – including the opposition leader in National Assembly, Omar Ayub Khan – have been convicted or disqualified by the courts, resulting in around six seats falling vacant in the lower house.

Amid these developments, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with senior PML-N leader and former federal minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Thursday to discuss the prevailing political situation and strategise the party’s response.

This has paved the way for a series of by-elections, with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) expected to announce the schedule shortly. These polls are seen as crucial in determining the current political balance.

The PML-N has intensified its preparations for the upcoming by-elections, viewing them as an opportunity to further strengthen its position in parliament and consolidate public support.

According to senior PML-N leaders, the forthcoming by-elections on seats vacated by PTI lawmakers are seen as an important test of political strength for both the ruling party and the opposition.

Rafique is known within party circles for his candid approach and had taken a somewhat independent stance following the 2024 general elections.

Unlike many of his colleagues, he publicly acknowledged electoral defeats amid controversies surrounding the disputed Form 47 results, which PTI continues to challenge.

Sources within the PML-N interpreted the meeting as part of efforts to recalibrate internal dynamics and strengthen the party’s campaign machinery ahead of the by-polls.

Rafique retains considerable influence in Lahore and neighbouring constituencies – areas that remain vital for the party’s electoral prospects.

PML-N insiders said that Rafique is still reluctant to contest any by-elections given the current political turmoil in the country, which he has openly criticised on several occasions.

They added that the prime minister made a last-ditch effort to convince him to contest the forthcoming by-elections, strengthen his position, and play a role in steering the country out of the prevalent crisis.

However, Rafique sought time to consult his close aide before making a decision. With the political climate becoming increasingly intense, the PML-N is gearing up for the by-elections with renewed focus.

