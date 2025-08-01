BML 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
Aug 01, 2025
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-01

‘True professional & gentleman’: FBATI and KATI back KE CEO

Recorder Report Published 01 Aug, 2025 06:17am

KARACHI: The industrial associations here including Federal B Area Association of Trade & Industry (FBATI) and Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI) backed K-Electric CEO Moonis Alvi, commending him on his professionalism and leadership, after the Sindh Ombudsman ordered his removal over harassment allegations.

KATI also highlighted that consistent and prolonged targeting of the CEO should be investigated under whose tenure there have been significant improvement in KE’s performance, particularly with reductions in transmission and distribution losses.

Moonis Alvi, in a series of tweets, described the decision as “deeply distressing.”

He affirmed his commitment to integrity, legal due process, and workplace dignity, stating he plans to appeal the verdict alongside his legal counsel.

He thanked those who supported him, emphasizing he has always believed in respectful and inclusive professional environments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KE KATI Moonis Alvi FBATI

