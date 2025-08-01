Year ended Jun 30, 2025: SPL posts Rs2.414bn PBT

KARACHI: Security Papers Limited (SPL) has announced its financial results for the year ended June 30, 2025, with record sales and profits. The company earned a profit before tax of PKR 2.414 billion, reflecting its sustained growth, solid strategy, and efficient operations.

SPL achieved a gross profit of PKR 2.204 billion, an 8 percent increase from last year driven by a strong demand for its specialized security paper products, especially banknote paper. The increase in profit before tax is the result of optimized operations and better cost management.

Net profit climbed to PKR 1.524 billion. The Board approved a final cash dividend of PKR 9.0 per share (90%), in addition to an interim dividend of PKR 2.50 per share (25%), bringing the total to PKR 11.50 per share (115%). The Board of Directors have also approved the budget of the Company for the FY-2025-26.

SPL Chairman Aftab Manzoor expressed confidence in the company’s continued growth, saying, “This year’s performance reflects the unwavering dedication and vision of our team, as well as our focus on innovation, operational excellence, and long-term value creation. We remain committed to delivering consistent growth and exceeding the expectations of our stakeholders.”

Over the past year, SPL has remained focused on upgrading its manufacturing facilities and optimizing processes through the integration of advanced technologies. As part of its commitment to achieve sustainable growth, the Company is working on projects aimed at generating electricity through renewable energy sources and recycling wastewater.

