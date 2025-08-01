BML 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
BOP 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.48%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
CPHL 81.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.63%)
DCL 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
DGKC 168.21 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.34%)
FCCL 45.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
GCIL 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
HUBC 146.71 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.43%)
KEL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
KOSM 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 20.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.17%)
NBP 123.79 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.86%)
PAEL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.97%)
PIAHCLA 21.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.59%)
POWER 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
PPL 169.81 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (2.64%)
PREMA 39.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PRL 30.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
PTC 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.92%)
SNGP 117.96 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.65%)
SSGC 44.23 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.69%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
TREET 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.49%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,169 Increased By 47.2 (0.33%)
BR30 39,558 Increased By 390.7 (1%)
KSE100 139,390 Increased By 978.2 (0.71%)
KSE30 42,619 Increased By 363.8 (0.86%)
Aug 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-01

PQFTL rating upgraded to ‘AA’ (IFS) by VIS

Recorder Report Published 01 Aug, 2025 06:17am

Karachi: Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited (PQFTL) has been upgraded to an ‘AA’ Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating with a Stable Outlook by VIS Credit Rating Company Limited, becoming the first and only Family Takaful operator in Pakistan to achieve this milestone. The upgrade from A++ reflects PQFTL’s strong financial position and commitment to Shariah-compliant practices, setting a new industry benchmark.

As of end-2024, PQFTL has grown its market share from 26% in 2022 to an impressive 47%, reaffirming its role not only as a key player but also as a trailblazer in the Family Takaful sector.

Commenting on this milestone, Waqas Ahmad, CEO of Pak-Qatar Family Takaful, stated: “We are immensely proud to be the first dedicated Takaful company in Pakistan to achieve the prestigious ‘AA’ rating. This upgrade is a testament to the strength of our strategy, the commitment of our team, and the trust our members place in us.”

VIS also noted PQFTL’s strong corporate governance, guided by an experienced Shariah Supervisory Board and a well-structured Wakalah-Waqf model that ensures clear segregation between participant and shareholder interests. The company continues to enhance its IT infrastructure and cybersecurity to better serve members in an increasingly digital world.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PQFTL

Comments

200 characters

PQFTL rating upgraded to ‘AA’ (IFS) by VIS

Govt decides to deregulate sugar sector: minister

FBR meets its Jul collection target

NDMA releases flood-related deaths & destruction data

Imported sugar may arrive in Karachi by late Sept

Grid restoration delays: Leghari orders disciplinary action

WHT lines, T&T system and single portal: DLIs lag behind targets under PRR project: World Bank

Order issued by Sindh ombudsman: KE CEO denies charges

Solar inverters from China: New values on import of various types issued

‘Money laundering’: Rs111bn penalty slapped on 13 solar firms

FBR quietly rolls back 0.25pc penalty on declared value

Read more stories