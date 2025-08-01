BML 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.97%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-01

CM praises role of Rangers in protection of forests

Recorder Report Published August 1, 2025 Updated August 1, 2025 07:50am

LAHORE: “Purpose of celebrating Forest Rangers Day is to raise public awareness about measures to protect forests,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

In her message on “International Forest Rangers Day,” the CM said, “Services of Rangers for the protection of forests are commendable. Protection of forests is a matter of national interest, public should fully cooperate with Rangers.”

The chief minister said, “Forest Rangers in Punjab are playing a valuable role for the protection of forests. Services of Rangers for the protection of natural resources are unforgettable. Forest guards are our environmental heroes.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Role of Forest Rangers in restoring ecological balance in Punjab is very important. Further improvement in training and performance of Rangers is the resolve of Punjab government.”

She flagged, “Punjab government, people and Rangers are working together for a green Pakistan.”

Moreover, the CM expressed a deep sense of grief over loss of precious human lives due to torrential rains.

She said, “I am deeply saddened by the death of 04 children by drowning in rainwater in Gujarat.”

She also expressed grief over death of 04 women after their vehicle was hit by flash flood in Hassan Abdal.

She offered condolences and extended her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

