Pakistan Print 2025-08-01

Remote sensing satellite: CM pays tribute to PM, team for launch

Recorder Report Published August 1, 2025 Updated August 1, 2025 07:51am

LAHORE: Expressing happiness and congratulating the nation on the successful launch of Pakistan’s advanced remote sensing satellite, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid tribute to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, all scientists, engineers and experts associated with the satellite programme.

She thanked China for its cooperation in successful launch of the remote sensing satellite.

The chief minister said, “Remote sensing satellite is a revolutionary step towards national sovereignty, scientific progress and environmental protection.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PM Shehbaz Sharif Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Remote Sensing Satellite

