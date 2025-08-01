Violence against children: CM Complaint Cell takes action

LAHORE: “Protection of life, property and self-respect of people is among the priorities of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif,” said Chairman CM Complaint Cell Shoaib Mirza while taking immediate action on an incident of violence against innocent children.

He added,”04 Dolphin Police personnels have been suspended, and departmental action has been initiated against them for torturing innocent children in the name of search in Qadir Puran police station area. He explained, “SSP Operation Multan has issued an order to suspend Dolphin personnel Asad, Nabeel, Waqas and Junaid, and a departmental action has also been initiated against them.”

He highlighted, “A 17-year-old Malik Dawood Imran was driving a motorcycle to buy cold drinks from a shop. Dolphin Police officials caught him and after searching him, tortured him.”

Chairman CM Complaint Cell Shoaib Mirza sought a report from the concerned police authorities as soon as he came to know about the incident.

