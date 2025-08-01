BML 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.78%)
BOP 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
CNERGY 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.46%)
CPHL 81.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
DCL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
DGKC 168.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.34%)
FCCL 45.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.29%)
FFL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
GCIL 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
HUBC 145.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.54%)
KEL 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
KOSM 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
LOTCHEM 20.89 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.97%)
MLCF 81.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.5%)
NBP 124.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.17%)
PAEL 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.35%)
PIAHCLA 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
PIBTL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.35%)
POWER 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
PPL 169.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
PREMA 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.98%)
PRL 31.14 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.33%)
PTC 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.6%)
SNGP 118.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.37%)
SSGC 45.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.31%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
TPLP 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
TREET 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
TRG 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.11%)
BR100 14,180 Increased By 10.7 (0.08%)
BR30 39,651 Increased By 92.7 (0.23%)
KSE100 139,459 Increased By 69 (0.05%)
KSE30 42,663 Increased By 43.9 (0.1%)
Aug 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-01

Violence against children: CM Complaint Cell takes action

Recorder Report Published August 1, 2025 Updated August 1, 2025 07:53am

LAHORE: “Protection of life, property and self-respect of people is among the priorities of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif,” said Chairman CM Complaint Cell Shoaib Mirza while taking immediate action on an incident of violence against innocent children.

He added,”04 Dolphin Police personnels have been suspended, and departmental action has been initiated against them for torturing innocent children in the name of search in Qadir Puran police station area. He explained, “SSP Operation Multan has issued an order to suspend Dolphin personnel Asad, Nabeel, Waqas and Junaid, and a departmental action has also been initiated against them.”

He highlighted, “A 17-year-old Malik Dawood Imran was driving a motorcycle to buy cold drinks from a shop. Dolphin Police officials caught him and after searching him, tortured him.”

Chairman CM Complaint Cell Shoaib Mirza sought a report from the concerned police authorities as soon as he came to know about the incident.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Children Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz CM Complaint Cell Shoaib Mirza

Comments

200 characters

Violence against children: CM Complaint Cell takes action

Rally continues at PSX as US lowers tariff on Pakistan to 19%

Recovery planning: SBP unveils regulatory framework for banks

Trump sets 10% to 41% ‘reciprocal’ tariffs on dozens of countries’ exports

FBR quietly rolls back 0.25% penalty on declared value

Cnergyico seals import deal: Pakistan to get first US oil shipment

US official says differences with India cannot be resolved overnight for deal

Govt decides to deregulate sugar sector: minister

Oil steadies as concerns about tariff impacts vie with Russian supply threats

Rs824m irregularities in Defence Division detected by AGP

FBR meets its Jul collection target

Read more stories