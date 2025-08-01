Suthra Punjab: Secretary LG inspects citywide cleanliness

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmad Mian on Thursday inspected the cleanliness operations under the Suthra Punjab programme in various areas of the provincial capital. He was accompanied by Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) CEO Babar Sahib Din.

The inspection covered several key locations, including Lahore Railway Station, Garhi Shahu, Canal Road, Nazaria-e-Pakistan Road, Khayaban-e-Jinnah, Khayaban-e-Firdousi, Adda Plot, Raiwind Road, Ijtima Haveli Road, and Raiwind Railway Station.

During the visit, the LWMC CEO informed the Secretary that exemplary sanitation arrangements were in place at Lahore Railway Station where over 140 workers and officers are deployed in three shifts. Likewise, 50 workers are stationed at Raiwind Railway Station and 25 at Cantonment Station, maintaining cleanliness around the clock.

The Secretary praised the LWMC workforce for their efforts, emphasising that the Suthra Punjab vision has reached every city and village. He mentioned that the monitoring mechanism has been strengthened to ensure continuous improvement at all levels.

Meanwhile, District Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza was also active in the field, overseeing cleaning operations alongside MCL Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Kathia, Assistant Commissioner Cantonment Fatima Arshad, and officials from LWMC and WASA.

During visits to areas such as Gohawa, Sultan Colony, and the surroundings of Rohi Nullah, the DC received briefings and issued clear directives prioritising city-wide cleanliness and administrative improvements. He ordered the immediate removal of banners, posters, and all forms of illegal encroachments to enhance public spaces. Additionally, the administration was instructed to promptly address sewage and drainage issues, with WASA officials tasked to ensure swift action.

He emphasised that waste collection must occur daily at the household level and that cleaning operations should be completed before office hours. Raza also directed the immediate removal of shanties and cattle sheds from residential areas and called for strict action against those burning waste.

