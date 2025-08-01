Markets Print 2025-08-01
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Thursday (July 31, 2025).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 10.80 11.30
2-Week 11.84 11.34
1-Month 10.85 11.35
3-Month 10.78 11.03
6-Month 10.77 11.02
9-Month 10.73 11.23
1-Year 10.73 11.23
==========================
Data source: SBP
