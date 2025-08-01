KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (July 31, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 139,390.42 High: 140,215.22 Low: 139,083.74 Net Change: 978.17 Volume (000): 291,206 Value (000): 29,659,829 Makt Cap (000) 4,168,913,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 23,128.79 NET CH (+) 55.05 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,727.90 NET CH (+) 40.50 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 40,358.34 NET CH (+) 18.45 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,265.80 NET CH (+) 63.93 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,284.54 NET CH (+) 336.50 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,281.20 NET CH (+) 142.19 ------------------------------------ As on: 31-JULY-2025 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025