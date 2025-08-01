BML 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
BOP 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.48%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
CPHL 81.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.63%)
DCL 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
DGKC 168.21 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.34%)
FCCL 45.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
GCIL 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
HUBC 146.71 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.43%)
KEL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
KOSM 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 20.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.17%)
NBP 123.79 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.86%)
PAEL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.97%)
PIAHCLA 21.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.59%)
POWER 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
PPL 169.81 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (2.64%)
PREMA 39.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PRL 30.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
PTC 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.92%)
SNGP 117.96 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.65%)
SSGC 44.23 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.69%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
TREET 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.49%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,169 Increased By 47.2 (0.33%)
BR30 39,558 Increased By 390.7 (1%)
KSE100 139,390 Increased By 978.2 (0.71%)
KSE30 42,619 Increased By 363.8 (0.86%)
Aug 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-01

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (July 31, 2025). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 01 Aug, 2025 06:17am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (July 31, 2025).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                139,390.42
High:                     140,215.22
Low:                      139,083.74
Net Change:                   978.17
Volume (000):                291,206
Value (000):              29,659,829
Makt Cap (000)         4,168,913,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 23,128.79
NET CH                     (+) 55.05
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,727.90
NET CH                     (+) 40.50
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 40,358.34
NET CH                     (+) 18.45
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 21,265.80
NET CH                     (+) 63.93
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 12,284.54
NET CH                    (+) 336.50
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,281.20
NET CH                    (+) 142.19
------------------------------------
As on:                  31-JULY-2025
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices

Comments

200 characters

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

Govt decides to deregulate sugar sector: minister

FBR meets its Jul collection target

NDMA releases flood-related deaths & destruction data

Imported sugar may arrive in Karachi by late Sept

Grid restoration delays: Leghari orders disciplinary action

WHT lines, T&T system and single portal: DLIs lag behind targets under PRR project: World Bank

Order issued by Sindh ombudsman: KE CEO denies charges

Solar inverters from China: New values on import of various types issued

‘Money laundering’: Rs111bn penalty slapped on 13 solar firms

FBR quietly rolls back 0.25pc penalty on declared value

Read more stories