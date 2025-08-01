Markets Print 2025-08-01
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (July 31, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 139,390.42
High: 140,215.22
Low: 139,083.74
Net Change: 978.17
Volume (000): 291,206
Value (000): 29,659,829
Makt Cap (000) 4,168,913,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 23,128.79
NET CH (+) 55.05
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,727.90
NET CH (+) 40.50
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 40,358.34
NET CH (+) 18.45
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,265.80
NET CH (+) 63.93
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,284.54
NET CH (+) 336.50
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,281.20
NET CH (+) 142.19
------------------------------------
As on: 31-JULY-2025
====================================
