BML 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
BOP 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.48%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
CPHL 81.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.63%)
DCL 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
DGKC 168.21 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.34%)
FCCL 45.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
GCIL 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
HUBC 146.71 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.43%)
KEL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
KOSM 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 20.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.17%)
NBP 123.79 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.86%)
PAEL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.97%)
PIAHCLA 21.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.59%)
POWER 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
PPL 169.81 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (2.64%)
PREMA 39.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PRL 30.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
PTC 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.92%)
SNGP 117.96 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.65%)
SSGC 44.23 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.69%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
TREET 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.49%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,169 Increased By 47.2 (0.33%)
BR30 39,558 Increased By 390.7 (1%)
KSE100 139,390 Increased By 978.2 (0.71%)
KSE30 42,619 Increased By 363.8 (0.86%)
Jul 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India tax authorities review documents at Jane Street, local partner Nuvama’s offices, sources say

Reuters Published 31 Jul, 2025 07:30pm

India’s income tax authorities are reviewing documents across the local offices of U.S. trading firm Jane Street and its trading partner Nuvama Wealth, two sources aware of the matter said on Thursday

The sources requested anonymity as they are not authorized to speak to media.

India’s markets regulator on July 4 temporarily banned Jane Street from trading in Indian markets, alleging the firm manipulated stock indexes through its derivatives positions.

The U.S. brokerage has deposited $567 million in an escrow account, representing what the regulator said are “unlawful gains,” in a bid to resume trading while reserving its legal rights.

The firm has denied the allegations and called the trades basic arbitrage.

Nuvama said on Thursday evening that the review of the documents was still underway.

India regulator seeks trading data from exchanges in wider Jane Street probe, sources say

“The Company is extending full co-operation with the authorities and sharing requisite information,” Nuvama said in a statement to the exchanges.

Nuvama’s shares closed 2.33% lower on Thursday, in a weak broader market.

Emailed queries sent to Jane Street and India’s tax authorities were not answered.

India India tax Jane Street

Comments

200 characters

India tax authorities review documents at Jane Street, local partner Nuvama’s offices, sources say

Pakistan, US conclude trade deal; Washington to help Islamabad develop ‘massive’ oil reserves

Sindh ombudsman orders to remove KE CEO Moonis Alvi for ‘workplace harassment’

Pakistan, US strike ‘win-win’ trade deal, says Aurangzeb

Gold price per tola decreases Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Analysts see major economic gains in Pakistan’s trade deal with US

May 9 riots: Court sentences Omar Ayub, Shibli, Zartaj to 10 years imprisonment

Bullish momentum grips PSX as Pakistan, US strike strategic trade deal

Pakistan successfully launches Remote Sensing Satellite

Rupee strong run continues against US dollar

US-Pakistan landmark deal to enhance growing cooperation: PM Shehbaz

Read more stories