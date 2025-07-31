F-35 fighter jet crashes in California, pilot ejects safely

An F-35 fighter jet crashed near Naval Air Station Lemoore in central California, the U.S. Navy said on Wednesday.

“The pilot successfully ejected and is safe. There are no additional affected personnel,” a statement from NAS Lemoore said.

No further details on the crash were provided. The cause of the crash is under investigation, the statement said.

U.S. defense contractor Lockheed Martin, the maker of F-35 fighter jets, said in response to a Reuters request for comment that it was aware of the F-35 incident at Naval Air Station Lemoore.