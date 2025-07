Indian automaker Eicher Motors reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by strong demand for its premium motorcycles and commercial vehicles.

The company, which makes Royal Enfield motorcycles, clocked a profit of 12.05 billion rupees ($137.6 million) in the quarter ended June 30, compared with 11.01 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts expected Eicher to deliver a profit of 11.17 billion rupees, per data compiled by LSEG.