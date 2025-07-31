BML 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
BOP 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.48%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
CPHL 81.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.63%)
DCL 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
DGKC 168.21 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.34%)
FCCL 45.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
GCIL 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
HUBC 146.71 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.43%)
KEL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
KOSM 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 20.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.17%)
NBP 123.79 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.86%)
PAEL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.97%)
PIAHCLA 21.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.59%)
POWER 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
PPL 169.81 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (2.64%)
PREMA 39.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PRL 30.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
PTC 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.92%)
SNGP 117.96 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.65%)
SSGC 44.23 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.69%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
TREET 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.49%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,169 Increased By 47.2 (0.33%)
BR30 39,558 Increased By 390.7 (1%)
KSE100 139,390 Increased By 978.2 (0.71%)
KSE30 42,619 Increased By 363.8 (0.86%)
Jul 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Gillette India’s quarterly profit rises on grooming products demand

Reuters Published 31 Jul, 2025 05:54pm

Gillette India reported a 25.6% increase in profit for the quarter ended June 30 on Thursday, helped by robust demand for its grooming products.

The Procter & Gamble-owned company, known for its razors and shaving creams, reported 1.46 billion rupees ($16.7 million) in profit, compared with 1.16 billion rupees in the same period a year earlier.

Gillette India is getting a boost from rising demand for its latest grooming gear, as self-care becomes mainstream. Sleek upgrades like the Gillette Guard and elevated Mach 3 razors are gaining traction, with strong interest in premium products adding a lift to its revenue.

The company said in June that consumers are prioritizing value over cost, showing a growing willingness to spend more on products that deliver superior performance.

Revenue from its mainstay grooming segment, which produces razors and accounts for over 80% of the company’s total revenue, increased 11% to 5.77 billion rupees during the reported quarter.

Meanwhile, revenue from its smaller segment, oral care, rose 3.3%.

The company’s revenue from operations rose 9.5% year-on-year to 7.07 billion rupees, while total expenses rose 4.7%, led by a 19.4% growth in advertising and sales promotion expenses.

Gillette India’s shares rose 2.2% to 10,871 rupees in Mumbai.

India Gillette Gillette India's

Comments

200 characters

Gillette India’s quarterly profit rises on grooming products demand

Over 30 million mobile phones sold out in FY25: PTA

Sindh ombudsman orders to remove KE CEO Moonis Alvi for ‘workplace harassment’

Pakistan, US strike ‘win-win’ trade deal, says Aurangzeb

Gold price per tola decreases Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Pakistan receives offers in 100,000 ton white sugar tender, traders say

Analysts see major economic gains in Pakistan’s trade deal with US

May 9 riots: Court sentences Omar Ayub, Shibli, Zartaj to 10 years imprisonment

Bullish momentum grips PSX as Pakistan, US strike strategic trade deal

Pakistan successfully launches Remote Sensing Satellite

Rupee strong run continues against US dollar

Read more stories