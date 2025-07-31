BML 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
BOP 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.48%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
CPHL 81.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.63%)
DCL 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
DGKC 168.21 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.34%)
FCCL 45.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
GCIL 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
HUBC 146.71 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.43%)
KEL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
KOSM 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 20.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.17%)
NBP 123.79 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.86%)
PAEL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.97%)
PIAHCLA 21.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.59%)
POWER 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
PPL 169.81 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (2.64%)
PREMA 39.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PRL 30.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
PTC 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.92%)
SNGP 117.96 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.65%)
SSGC 44.23 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.69%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
TREET 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.49%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,169 Increased By 47.2 (0.33%)
BR30 39,558 Increased By 390.7 (1%)
KSE100 139,390 Increased By 978.2 (0.71%)
KSE30 42,619 Increased By 363.8 (0.86%)
Jul 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Germany says Israel ‘increasingly in the minority’ on Palestinian issue

AFP Published 31 Jul, 2025 05:34pm
Displaced Palestinians at the Nuseirat refugee camp haul food parcels and other items they managed to get from a GHF aid distribution point at the so-called “Netzarim corridor” in the central Gaza Strip on July 30, 2025. Photo: AFP
Displaced Palestinians at the Nuseirat refugee camp haul food parcels and other items they managed to get from a GHF aid distribution point at the so-called “Netzarim corridor” in the central Gaza Strip on July 30, 2025. Photo: AFP

BERLIN: Germany’s foreign minister said Thursday that Israel was increasingly isolated diplomatically over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the push by some countries to recognise a Palestinian state.

Johann Wadephul said in a statement before heading to Israel that the recent UN conference on a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict – boycotted by the US and Israel – showed that “Israel is finding itself increasingly in the minority”.

Germany is one of Israel’s staunchest diplomatic allies but Wadephul noted that “in view of the open threats of annexation by some in the Israeli government, a growing number of European countries are ready to recognise a state of Palestine without previous negotiations”.

Last week more than 70 Israeli lawmakers, including some in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition, passed a motion urging the government to impose sovereignty over the occupied West Bank.

Trump’s envoy arrives in Israel as Gaza criticism mounts

Wadephul repeated Berlin’s position that “the recognition of a Palestinian state should come at the end of the process” of negotiations.

He did however sharpen his tone slightly by insisting that “this process must begin now” and that “Germany will also be forced to react to unilateral moves”.

On Gaza, whose two-million-plus inhabitants now face an unfolding famine, Wadephul demanded that Israel enable more aid into the territory “immediately, comprehensively and in a lasting way” to alleviate the “dramatic” situation there.

He said that airlifts – which Germany will take part in in coming days – were one way of delivering aid but that they “cannot replace” deliveries by land.

“Only overland can aid reach the population in the necessary quantities,” he said, adding that Germany was working to re-establish the land route “urgently”.

Wadephul is expected to meet his Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar and President Isaac Herzog on the trip to Israel, as well as Netanyahu.

He will also travel to the West Bank to meet Palestinian Authority president Mahmud Abbas.

Palestine Gaza West Bank Gaza Strip Palestinian Authority Gaza ceasefire Gaza war Israel Gaza war humanitarian crisis in Gaza Gaza truce talks Israel attacks on Gaza Gaza Civil Defence State of Palestine Gaza humanitarian crisis Gaza food Israel in Gaza Gaza casefire

Comments

200 characters

Germany says Israel ‘increasingly in the minority’ on Palestinian issue

Over 30 million mobile phones sold out in FY25: PTA

Sindh ombudsman orders to remove KE CEO Moonis Alvi for ‘workplace harassment’

Pakistan, US strike ‘win-win’ trade deal, says Aurangzeb

Gold price per tola decreases Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Pakistan receives offers in 100,000 ton white sugar tender, traders say

Analysts see major economic gains in Pakistan’s trade deal with US

May 9 riots: Court sentences Omar Ayub, Shibli, Zartaj to 10 years imprisonment

Bullish momentum grips PSX as Pakistan, US strike strategic trade deal

Pakistan successfully launches Remote Sensing Satellite

Rupee strong run continues against US dollar

Read more stories