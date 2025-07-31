India’s April-June fiscal deficit at 17.9% of full-year target

NEW DELHI: India’s fiscal deficit for April-June was 2.8 trillion rupees ($31.96 billion) or 17.9% of the estimate for the financial year ending March 31, government data showed on Thursday.

Key numbers

Net tax receipts at 5.4 trillion rupees compared with 5.5 trillion rupees a year earlier.

Non-tax revenue at 3.7 trillion rupees compared with 2.8 trillion rupees a year ago.

Total government expenditure at 12.2 trillion rupees compared with 9.7 trillion rupees a year earlier.

Capital expenditure, or spending on building physical infrastructure, was 2.8 trillion rupees, against 1.8 trillion rupees a year ago.