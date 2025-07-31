Sindh ombudsman orders to remove KE CEO Moonis Alvi for ‘workplace harassment’

The Sindh ombudsman has ordered to remove Syed Moonis Alvi from his position of K-Electric’s chief executive officer (CEO), over his alleged involvement in a case pertaining to workplace harassment.

Sindh Ombudsman for the Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Justice (retired) Shah Nawaz Tariq has also imposed a fine of Rs2.5 million on Alvi in the same case.

“Moonis Abdullah Alvi is penalised under section 4(4)(ii)(c) of the Act, 2010, and is removed from his service instantly,” read the order issued by the ombudsperson.

After allegation of harassing a woman was proven against him, the KE CEO must pay the fine within one month to the complainant through the registrar of the ombudsman’s office, the Sindh government official stated.

Meanwhile, Alvi has termed the ombudsman’s decision “deeply distressing” for him, saying the findings did not reflect the truth of the situation as he experienced it.

Justice (retired) Tariq said in his decision that the KE CEO Alvi harassed and mentally tortured the complainant. “If Moonis Alvi fails to pay the fine, his movable and immovable property should be confiscated,” he ordered.

The ombudsman also stated that if Alvi does not pay the fine, his computerised national identity card (CNIC) and passport should also be blocked.

In a series of tweets, the KE chief executive said he always upheld the values of integrity and dignity in professional interactions, and he deeply believed in fostering safe and inclusive workplaces for all.

“The recent verdict is deeply distressing to me. While I respect the legal process and the institutions that uphold it, I must, in good conscience, state that the findings do not reflect the truth of the situation as I experienced it,” he said.

Alvi said he was reviewing the decision with his legal advisor to exercise his right to appeal. He said he was committee to bring the truth to light through all legal means.

“This has been a painful journey — not just professionally, but personally. I am currently reviewing the decision with my legal counsel and will be exercising my right to appeal.

“It is for anyone who feels wronged to be heard. I remain committed to ensuring that the truth is fully brought to light, through all lawful means available.

“In the meantime, I remain grateful for the support of those who know me, who have worked alongside me, and who believe in due process. My respect for the principles of justice and workplace dignity remains unwavering.”

Alvi was appointed CEO of KE in June 2018. Under his leadership, KE has undertaken a series of investments across the energy value chain. These investments include the development of 900 MW RLNG-fired power plant.

He joined KE in 2008 and has served as the company’s Chief Financial Officer and also held the roles of Company Secretary and Head of Treasury.

Alvi holds 30 years of diversified experience in finance, financial planning, and capital restructuring. He is a Fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan.