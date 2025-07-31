BML 5.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.7%)
CNERGY 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
CPHL 81.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.59%)
DCL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
DGKC 168.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.36%)
FCCL 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FFL 15.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GCIL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
HUBC 144.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-1.15%)
KEL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.75%)
LOTCHEM 20.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
MLCF 81.43 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (2.27%)
NBP 124.00 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.03%)
PAEL 41.37 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.53%)
PIAHCLA 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
POWER 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
PPL 169.80 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (2.64%)
PREMA 39.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
PRL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.04%)
PTC 23.17 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
SNGP 118.50 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.11%)
SSGC 44.11 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.41%)
TELE 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
TPLP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.73%)
TREET 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.58%)
TRG 56.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.23%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,151 Increased By 29.2 (0.21%)
BR30 39,527 Increased By 359.8 (0.92%)
KSE100 139,122 Increased By 710.2 (0.51%)
KSE30 42,490 Increased By 234.8 (0.56%)
Jul 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Warner Bros Discovery to lay off 10% of film group, source says

Reuters Published 31 Jul, 2025 12:42pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Warner Bros Discovery will lay off roughly 10% of its motion picture group employees as part of a restructuring before the company splits in two, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The cuts will take place in marketing, distribution, production and other units. The source did not disclose how many people would be affected.

In a memo to staff, Motion Picture Group Co-Chairs Pamela Abdy and Michael De Luca said company leadership had started reviewing the film group’s operations in early 2025.

They concluded they needed to make changes to “transform our business as we transition from a US Home Office/International model to a fully global structure,” the memo said.

‘Wednesday’ Season 2 gets gothic global premiere in London

Media companies are remaking themselves to better compete in the streaming TV era. Warner Bros Discovery has announced plans to separate into two publicly traded companies.

One called Warner Bros will house the film group and the HBO Max streaming service. Cable channels including CNN and TNT and the Discovery+ streaming service will become part of a company called Discovery Global.

The Warner Bros film division endured high-profile flops in 2024 including “Joker: Folie A Deux” and “Furiosa.” The studio has rebounded this year with hits including “A Minecraft Movie,” “Sinners” and “Superman.”

Warner Bros Motion Picture Group Co Chairs Pamela Abdy Michael De Luca

Comments

200 characters

Warner Bros Discovery to lay off 10% of film group, source says

Sindh ombudsman orders to remove KE CEO Moonis Alvi for ‘workplace harassment’

Pakistan, US strike ‘win-win’ trade deal, says Aurangzeb

Bullish momentum grips PSX as Pakistan, US strike strategic trade deal

Pakistan successfully launches Remote Sensing Satellite

Intra-day update: rupee strong run continues against US dollar

US-Pakistan landmark deal to enhance growing cooperation: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan’s textile manufacturer to double solar capacity with 7MW expansion

Pakistan’s business community applauds new trade deal with US

Digitally-ordered foreign goods, services: Digital proceeds tax law will not apply

Trump says US does very little business with India, almost none with Russia

Read more stories