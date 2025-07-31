Pakistan successfully launches Remote Sensing Satellite

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Jul 31
|
282.92
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Jul 31
|
282.72
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Jul 31
|
148.82
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Jul 31
|
0.81
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Jul 31
|
1.33
|
Euro to USD / Jul 31
|
1.14
|
UK LIBOR % / Jul 30
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Jul 30
|
6,362.90
|
Nasdaq / Jul 30
|
21,129.67
|
Dow Jones / Jul 30
|
44,461.28
|
India Sensex / Jul 31
|
81,295.34
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Jul 31
|
41,116.41
|
Hang Seng / Jul 31
|
24,813.04
|
FTSE 100 / Jul 31
|
9,181.33
|
Germany DAX 30 / Jul 31
|
24,374.01
|
France CAC40 / Jul 31
|
7,871.64
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Jul 30
|
16,085
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Jul 30
|
304,355
|
Petrol/Litre / Jul 31
|
272.15
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Jul 31
|
69.98
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Jul 31
|
3,303.73
|
Diesel/Litre / Jul 31
|
284.35
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Jul 31
|
67.54
|Stock
|Price
|
Grays Leasing / Jul 31
Grays Leasing Limited(GRYL)
|
8.75
▲ 1 (12.9%)
|
HBL Invest Fund / Jul 31
HBL Investment Fund(HIFA)
|
6.25
▲ 0.68 (12.21%)
|
Cresent Jute / Jul 31
Crescent Jute Products Limited(CJPL)
|
10.32
▲ 1 (10.73%)
|
Baba Farid Sugar / Jul 31
Baba Farid Sugar Mills Limited(BAFS)
|
112.51
▲ 10.23 (10%)
|
Sindh Abadgar / Jul 31
Sindh Abadgar's Sugar Mills Limited(SASML)
|
133.05
▲ 12.1 (10%)
|
Ellcot Spinning / Jul 31
Ellcot Spinning Mills Limited(ELSM)
|
125.85
▲ 11.44 (10%)
|
Asim Textile / Jul 31
Asim Textile Mills Limited(ASTM)
|
28.29
▲ 2.57 (9.99%)
|
Shams Textile / Jul 31
Shams Textile Mills Limited(STML)
|
35.89
▲ 3.26 (9.99%)
|
EMCO Industries / Jul 31
Emco Industries Limited(EMCO)
|
70.99
▲ 6.45 (9.99%)
|
Chenab Ltd / Jul 31
Chenab Limited(CHBL)
|
21.38
▲ 1.94 (9.98%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Blue-Ex Ltd / Jul 31
Blue-Ex Limited (GEM)(GEMBLUEX)
|
54.88
▼ -6.09 (-9.99%)
|
Haseeb Waqas / Jul 31
Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills Limited(HWQS)
|
19.04
▼ -2.11 (-9.98%)
|
MACPAC Films / Jul 31
MACPAC Films Limited(MACFL)
|
36.78
▼ -3.81 (-9.39%)
|
Universal Ins. / Jul 31
The Universal Insurance Company Limited(UVIC)
|
9.54
▼ -0.98 (-9.32%)
|
Tata Textile / Jul 31
Tata Textile Mills Limited(TATM)
|
207
▼ -21.24 (-9.31%)
|
Engro Poly(Pref / Jul 31
Engro Poly(Pref)(EPCLPS)
|
12.41
▼ -1.26 (-9.22%)
|
Shadman Cotton / Jul 31
Shadman Cotton Mills Limited(SHCM)
|
40.30
▼ -3.83 (-8.68%)
|
AN Textile Mills / Jul 31
AN Textile Mills Limited(ANTM)
|
23
▼ -2 (-8%)
|
First Fid. Leasing / Jul 31
First Fidelity Leasing Modaraba(FFLM)
|
6.25
▼ -0.54 (-7.95%)
|
PIA Holding Co.B / Jul 31
PIA Holding Company Limited B(PIAHCLB)
|
29,000
▼ -2299 (-7.35%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
B.O.Punjab / Jul 31
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
19,970,673
▲ 0.07
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Jul 31
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
16,746,701
▲ 10.87
|
Invest Bank / Jul 31
Invest Capital Investment Bank Limited(ICIBL)
|
15,474,652
▼ -0.23
|
Pak Petroleum / Jul 31
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
15,411,907
▲ 6.06
|
Cres.Star Ins. / Jul 31
Crescent Star Insurance Limited(CSIL)
|
10,439,381
▲ 0.02
|
Systems Limited / Jul 31
Systems Limited(SYS)
|
10,309,860
▲ 7.53
|
Siddiqsons Tin / Jul 31
Siddiqsons Tin Plate Limited(STPL)
|
10,103,386
▲ 0.57
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Jul 31
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
9,011,836
▲ 0.05
|
Sui South Gas / Jul 31
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
8,514,691
▲ 1.33
|
Intermarket Securities / Jul 31
Intermarket Securities Limited(IMS)
|
8,450,746
▲ 0.68
