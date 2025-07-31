BML 5.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
CNERGY 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
CPHL 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
DCL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
DGKC 168.00 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.21%)
FCCL 45.96 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.7%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.78%)
GCIL 25.66 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
HUBC 146.48 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.27%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.98%)
KOSM 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
LOTCHEM 20.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
MLCF 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.22%)
NBP 125.10 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.93%)
PAEL 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.8%)
PIAHCLA 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
PIBTL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
POWER 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
PPL 171.75 Increased By ▲ 6.31 (3.81%)
PREMA 39.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.04%)
PRL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.69%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.22%)
SNGP 118.81 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (2.38%)
SSGC 44.43 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.16%)
TELE 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
TPLP 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.67%)
TREET 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.24%)
TRG 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.92%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 14,277 Increased By 154.5 (1.09%)
BR30 39,717 Increased By 549.5 (1.4%)
KSE100 140,005 Increased By 1593.1 (1.15%)
KSE30 42,792 Increased By 537.6 (1.27%)
Jul 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

SocGen lifts targets after French retail rebounds sharply

Reuters Published 31 Jul, 2025 11:16am

PARIS: Societe Generale, France’s third-largest listed bank, raised its annual profit target on Thursday after a strong rebound in its French retail business lifted second quarter results above expectations.

The French lender raised its 2025 return on tangible equity target, a key profitability measure, to around 9% from a previous goal of above 8%.

It now expects its cost-to-income ratio, a key efficiency indicator, at below 65% this year versus a previous target of below 66%.

The SocGen division that houses its core French retail business doubled its net earnings in the second quarter, driven by a 15% increase in net interest income. NII is the difference between what the bank earns on loans and pays on deposits.

The rebound in the retail unit builds on momentum seen in the first quarter, as CEO Slawomir Krupa, who took the reins in 2023, presses ahead with turnaround efforts.

Group net income jumped 31% to 1.45 billion euros ($1.66 billion) in the second quarter, compared to the same period last year, well above the 1.19 billion euros estimate of 15 analysts compiled by the company.

Revenues over the period were up 1.6% to 6.79 billion euros, also beating analysts’ average estimate.

In addition, the bank announced an interim dividend of 61 euro cents per share to be paid in October. It plans a 1 billion euro share buyback in August.

Cost cuts

“We remain fully focused on the precise and methodical execution of our 2026 roadmap to continue delivering sustainable and profitable growth for all our stakeholders,” Krupa said in a statement.

The hard-driving company veteran was brought in to revive SocGen’s shares after years of underperformance. He recently drew attention in France by urging staff to review remote working policies and spend at least four days a week in the office.

Investor perception of the bank had long been hurt by repeated missed targets, the fallout from a rogue trading scandal during the 2008 financial crisis and a costly exit from Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Krupa’s plan, centered on reducing expenses, asset disposals, and strengthening the bank’s capital, initially underwhelmed the market. But improved cost management has helped shares climb around 120% in the past year.

SocGen’s valuation, however, still remains well below its book value.

The French lender’s investment banking division, its largest, posted revenue in line with analysts expectations.

Sales from trading in fixed income and currencies rose 7.3% to 615 million euros, trailing BNP Paribas’s 27% jump.

Equities trading revenue fell 2.9% to 962 million euros.

SocGen’s trading business benefited less from increased market volatility sparked by the wave of tariffs rolled out by US President Donald Trump than Wall Street peers and larger French rival BNP Paribas.

Societe Generale

Comments

200 characters

SocGen lifts targets after French retail rebounds sharply

Pakistan successfully launches Remote Sensing Satellite

Pakistan, US strike ‘win-win’ trade deal, says Aurangzeb

Bullish momentum grips PSX as Pakistan, US strike strategic trade deal

Intra-day update: rupee strong run continues against US dollar

US-Pakistan landmark deal to enhance growing cooperation: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan’s business community applauds new trade deal with US

Fed leaves rates steady despite Trump pressure, gives no hint of September cut

Trump says US does very little business with India, almost none with Russia

Zahur Cotton Mills transitions to Itanz Technologies

Oil prices gain for fourth day on supply fears from Trump tariff threats

Read more stories