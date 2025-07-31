US-Pakistan landmark deal to enhance growing cooperation: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif termed on Thursday the recently concluded trade deal with the United States as landmark, saying that the agreement will enhance the growing cooperation between the two countries.

“I wish to convey my profound thanks to President Trump for his leadership role in finalization of the historic US-Pakistan trade agreement, successfully concluded by our two sides in Washington, last night,” the PM wrote on his official social media X.

“This landmark deal will enhance our growing cooperation so as to expand the frontiers of our enduring partnership in days to come.”

The PM’s statement comes after the US president announced that his administration struck a deal with Pakistan in which Washington would work with Islamabad in developing the South Asian nation’s oil reserves.

“We have just concluded a Deal with the Country of Pakistan, whereby Pakistan and the United States will work together on developing their massive Oil Reserves,” Trump wrote on social media.

“We are in the process of choosing the Oil Company that will lead this Partnership. Who knows, maybe they’ll be selling Oil to India some day!”

Pakistan faced a potential 29% tariff on exports to the United States under tariffs announced by Washington in April on countries around the world. Tariffs were subsequently suspended for 90 days so negotiations could take place.