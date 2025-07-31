BML 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
BOP 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.8%)
CNERGY 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
CPHL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
DCL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
DGKC 168.51 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.52%)
FCCL 45.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
FFL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
GCIL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
HUBC 146.91 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.57%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
KOSM 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 20.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
MLCF 79.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
NBP 123.80 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.87%)
PAEL 41.35 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.48%)
PIAHCLA 21.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
POWER 14.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 170.75 Increased By ▲ 5.31 (3.21%)
PREMA 39.48 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
PRL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.69%)
PTC 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
SNGP 119.20 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.71%)
SSGC 44.33 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.93%)
TELE 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TREET 22.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
TRG 56.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 14,264 Increased By 141.8 (1%)
BR30 39,667 Increased By 500 (1.28%)
KSE100 139,805 Increased By 1393 (1.01%)
KSE30 42,712 Increased By 457 (1.08%)
Gold rebounds from 1-month low on renewed trade uncertainty

Reuters Published 31 Jul, 2025 08:21am

Gold prices rebounded on Thursday from a one-month low hit in the previous session, as trade uncertainty stemming from fresh U.S. tariff announcements lifted bullion’s appeal, even as expectations of a U.S. rate cut in September eased.

Spot gold was up 0.5% at $3,292.24 per ounce, as of 0230 GMT. Bullion hit its lowest level since June 30 at $3,267.79 on Wednesday.

U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $3,287.

“Gold at sub $3,300 levels has attracted buying interest from traders as a value play, particularly with the prevailing economic uncertainty, which goes hand in hand with Trump’s secondary tariff threats,” KCM Trade Chief Market Analyst Tim Waterer said.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued a blitz of tariff announcements, ranging from changes to previously threatened levies on imports of copper and on goods from Brazil to ending an exemption from tariffs for small-value shipments from overseas.

Trump announced a deal with South Korea involving a 15% U.S. tariff on imports from the country, while confirming ongoing negotiations with India after declaring a 25% tariff on Indian goods effective Friday.

He also expressed optimism about trade talks with China, stating he expects a fair deal to be reached.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday, while Chair Jerome Powell’s comments dampened expectations of rate cuts in September.

Gold, often considered a safe-haven asset during economic uncertainties, tends to perform well in a low-interest-rate environment.

“Support around the $3,250 region is shaping as a key level to potentially protect against a move of more significance to the downside. But any breach could open the door lower to $3,200,” Waterer said.

The U.S. core PCE index data will be in focus later in the day, and is expected to rise 0.3% month-on-month and 2.7% year-on-year, per a Reuters poll.

Spot silver was down 0.3% at $37 per ounce, platinum rose 0.6% to $1,320.98, and palladium gained 2.5% to $1,234.77.

