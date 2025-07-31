PM orders action against sugar overpricing

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday issued a stern warning to sugar producers and retailers, vowing severe action against any breaches of agreed pricing mechanisms, as the government looks to clamp down on profiteering and ensure price stability for essential commodities.

The prime minister while chairing a high-level meeting, focused on the pricing and availability of sugar nationwide, said that no individual or entity would be allowed to exploit consumers through artificial price hikes or market manipulation. “The government will take strict action against those who violate the sugar pricing agreement,” Sharif declared. “We will not permit anyone to destabilise the market or burden the public with inflated costs.”

The meeting reviewed the current sugar supply situation and enforcement measures being taken against hoarders and profiteers. Officials informed the prime minister that operations were underway to curb artificial shortages, which have contributed to price volatility in recent weeks.

