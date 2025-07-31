BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
BOP 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.86%)
CNERGY 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
CPHL 81.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
DCL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.94%)
DGKC 167.64 Decreased By ▼ -4.37 (-2.54%)
FCCL 45.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.95%)
FFL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.09%)
GCIL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
HUBC 146.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.69%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
KOSM 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.62%)
LOTCHEM 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.34%)
MLCF 79.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.61%)
NBP 122.73 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (1.94%)
PAEL 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
PIAHCLA 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 165.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.22%)
PREMA 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
PRL 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.78%)
PTC 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SNGP 116.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
SSGC 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.97%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.81%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TREET 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.44%)
TRG 56.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 14,122 Decreased By -186.1 (-1.3%)
BR30 39,167 Decreased By -637.1 (-1.6%)
KSE100 138,412 Decreased By -1268.4 (-0.91%)
KSE30 42,255 Decreased By -436.1 (-1.02%)
Jul 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-31

EPBD terms SBP decision ‘very conservative’

Recorder Report Published 31 Jul, 2025 06:25am

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Policy & Business Development (EPBD) think tank termed the decision of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to maintain policy rate at 11 percent as very conservative.

Gohar Ejaz, chairman EPBD said that with policy rate at 11 percent - nearly double the regional average, how can Pakistan realistically pursue business development, job creation, and export-led growth?

He said that the decision to maintain policy rate at 11 percent when inflation rate is about 4-5 percent, was very conservative.

SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 11%

Ejaz said that competing in the region requires a more enabling economic environment. He, earlier, stated that the monetary policy is strangling the economy.

The interest rate in Pakistan is 11 percent, while in India it is 5.5 percent and in China it is three per cent. The monetary policy is suppressing taxpaying business activities.

He said that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has set a target of an 18 percent increase in tax collection, but the monetary policy is stifling taxpaying business activities.

He demanded that the interest rate should be immediately reduced to nine percent and brought down to six percent by December 31, 2025. Pakistan has strong potential in manufacturing and exports, but the monetary policy is blocking economic growth.

There are multiple ways to restrict unnecessary imports in economic policy. He further said that the 2022 boom-and-bust cycle did not occur due to low interest rates.

In 2022, $3 billion worth of vaccines were imported, and an additional $12 billion was spent on oil and gas imports due to the Ukraine war.

These factors had nothing to do with the domestic interest rate. An 11percent interest rate against five percent annual inflation is incomprehensible, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SBP interest rate Exports FBR policy rate Dr Gohar Ejaz oil and gas imports EPBD

Comments

200 characters

EPBD terms SBP decision ‘very conservative’

Pakistan’s economic outlook remains bright: SBP governor

Fed leaves rates steady despite Trump pressure, gives no hint of September cut

Canada plans to recognize Palestinian state, raising allies’ pressure on Israel

Duty relief on 479 items’ import scrapped

Oil prices gain for fourth day on supply fears from Trump tariff threats

Chinese team shows keen interest in energy-related industries

Pakistan govt approves National AI Policy 2025

Power sector’s circular debt hits Rs1.6trn mark: CPPA-G

Senate body told: Ministry says no direct contact with IWC

Audit report for FY24: MoC found responsible for Rs9.47bn malfeasance

Read more stories