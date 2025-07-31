PM Shehbaz reaffirms Pakistan’s strong partnership with World Economic Forum

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong and long-standing partnership with the World Economic Forum (WEF), commending its ongoing engagement through annual meetings in Davos, Switzerland.

During a meeting with Saadia Zahidi, managing director and member of the WEF Managing Board, Sharif highlighted Pakistan’s significant economic recovery in recent years.

The prime minister expressed interest in deepening collaboration with the WEF in areas including economic development, gender inclusion, vocational training, and digitisation.

Zahidi also voiced support for expanding cooperation in these sectors.

She thanked Sharif for his warm reception and praised Pakistan’s positive economic momentum, lauding reform efforts led by the current government.

Both sides concluded the meeting by reaffirming their commitment to strengthening the Pakistan-WEF partnership to promote sustainable development.

