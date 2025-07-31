BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
UAF 430 students awarded Scotland Pakistan Scholarship so far

Press Release Published 31 Jul, 2025 06:25am

FAISALABAD: As many as 430 female students from the University of Agriculture Faisalabad have benefited from the Scotland Pakistan Scholarship worth Rs 48 million so far, whereas 57 students were awarded scholarship certificates during a ceremony held on Wednesday.

Inclusive Education Lead (International Development), at the Scottish Government, James McNulty, Education and Skills, British Council, Hamza Salim, Project Coordinator, Scotland Scholarship Scheme, British Council, Irum Amin visited the University of Agriculture Faisalabad and called on UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali and disbursed the scholarship certificates.

The meeting also discussed the students’ training programmes, training of trainers opportunities, supply chain, food certification, and other areas of collaboration for food security and agricultural growth.

James McNulty said that they had long ties in the education sector with Pakistan and provided ample opportunities for scholarships to excel in their respective field. He said that the Scotland Pakistan Scholarships for young women and girls fund graduate studies for Pakistani women in any HEC-recognized university. Funded by the Scottish Government, these grants aim to make higher education more accessible to women, supporting them in achieving their potential and ambition. He said that women's scholarship is a step towards removing obstacles to quality education and paving the way for economic development.

Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali said that girls are shining in every sphere of life. He said that the scholarships were opening ample opportunities for the female students to excel in life. He said that the agriculture sector was facing numerous challenges. We need to develop the strategy and train the manpower for food security and agrarian development that will pave the way for a bright future.

He pointed out that a good portion of the UAF intake UAF from the rural areas. Being the custodian of agricultural development and the oldest agricultural university in the subcontinent, all possible measures were being taken to address the agricultural issues on a scientific basis.

Hamza Salim from the British Council said that they were providing opportunities through supporting young people to achieve the education, qualifications, and skills needed to reach their potential in their future careers.

Director Financial Assistance and University Advancement (DFA&UA), Dr Nazia Ehsan, said many of the students hail from low-income classes, and it is difficult for them to pay the fees. Therefore, the university, with the financial support of the federal and provincial governments, International donors, and philanthropists, is taking all possible measures to provide scholarships for the deserving students so that they can quench their thirst for knowledge.

Senior Tutor Dr Shoukat Ali, Director Business Incubation Center Dr Iftikhar Ahmad, Director Research Dr Imran Arshad, Dr Rao Zahid Abbas, Assistant Director DFA&UA Waqar Akbar Khan, Assistant Accounts Office Shehroz Riasat, and other notables attended.

