BAT’s arm acquired, Accenture now a partner: SYS expands global BPO reach

KARACHI: Pakistan’s leading software exporter Systems Limited (SYS), has taken a bold leap to expand its global footprint in the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector by acquiring British American Tobacco SAA Services (Pvt) Ltd and forging a new partnership with global consulting giant Accenture (UK) Limited.

The acquisition, announced on Wednesday, involves purchasing the BPO arm from British American Tobacco International Holdings (UK) Limited. The Target Company offers IT-led shared services spanning omni-channel customer support, marketing operations, HR, finance, procurement, and supply chain management — across multiple geographies.

SYS's UAE-based associate, Techvista Systems FZ LLC, will now deliver AI-powered shared services under a multi-year Master Services Agreement with Accenture, positioning the acquired company as a sub-contractor in a strategic delivery role.

Industry analysts have welcomed the move. Muhammad Sohail of Topline Securities described it as “perfectly aligned with SYS’s BPO strategy,” adding that the acquisition marks a bold step to expand its global footprint and strengthen its digital services business.

The Share Purchase Agreement was finalized on July 29, 2025, with the deal subject to standard regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

In parallel, Techvista secured its own long-term outsourcing contract with Accenture, dated July 29. Industry insiders suggest that BAT has globally outsourced its service centers to Accenture, making Systems’ subcontracting role a key gateway for accessing broader BPO opportunities from both BAT and Accenture.

This development builds on British American Tobacco (BAT) Pakistan's previous efforts to establish a strong BPO presence in the country. Relocated from Malaysia to Pakistan in 2021, BAT’s outsourcing hub had by 2024 created over 500 jobs and employed 350 professionals, delivering services to over 50 countries including Japan, UAE, and Malaysia. The operation reportedly generated $11.8 million in annual foreign exchange inflows, with revenue per employee ranging between $35,000 and $45,000.

Topline Research’s Sania Irfan sees long-term upside, noting that Accenture—whose global revenue exceeds $64 billion—is heavily invested in BPO services as part of its digital transformation offerings.

The transaction is seen as a significant milestone for Pakistan’s tech sector, further integrating it into global value chains through strategic partnerships and digital service expansion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025